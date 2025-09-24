“This Is Probably It” for Zion Williamson in New Orleans, Says NBA Insider

Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after getting up from a missed dunk against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Smoothie King Center | Credits- Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming into the 2025-26 season intending to bounce back as a contender, and one big narrative that will hover over that mission is Zion Williamson. Will the former No. 1 overall pick finally stay healthy enough to help his team get to the playoffs?

Zion came into the NBA in 2019 with a lot of fanfare. And for good reason. When he’s on the floor, he’s one of the most dominant figures the league has ever seen. In 214 career games, he’s averaged 24.7 PPG. The problem is that he’s only played in 214 games in six years.

That being said, all it takes is one season to silence the doubters, and Zion would be hoping for the coming year to fall in his favor. That’s what NBA insider Brian Windhorst warns the superstar needs to happen if he wants to remain a potential franchise player for The Big Easy.

“Actions have to carry over words at this point. The reality is this. 99% of NBA players’ teams would have moved on from over these last six years. Because Zion Williamson is so immensely talented, the Pelicans stick with him as their hopeful franchise player,” stated Windhorst on ESPN.

It almost feels like the ship should have sailed on Williamson years ago. Is he incredibly talented, like Windy suggested? Yes, but he’s also become a liability. If he doesn’t perform well this year, he’s going to have to earn that trust back in a smaller role, maybe even at another team.

“This is probably it. If he wants it to work in New Orleans, it’s got to be now. It’s got to show up in this season,” Windhorst claimed.

One thing Windhorst is uncertain of, however, is what success would even look like for the Pelicans. They have several new players, with Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney being notable additions, and some are coming back from injuries. Are they competing, or will they just barely hold on and fight for a spot in the play-ins again?

“Defining success for the Pelicans is tough. They’ve got four different players coming off surgery. This seems like a thing that always happens to them. It’s happening again. They need Zion Williamson to do it now.”

To further drive home his point, Windhorst brought up what he knows best – the business side of basketball, and how Zion won’t be able to make the big bucks unless he performs well.

“He’s got almost $90 million over the next two seasons that are non-guaranteed. The Pelicans can cut him. In the apron era, that’s something they could do. He would get another job, but he wouldn’t make $90 million, and he wouldn’t be the franchise player. He’s got a lot to play for.”

Zion’s future in New Orleans hangs on this season. The Pelicans have waited longer than most teams would, and now the pressure, both on the court and financially, is real. If he can finally stay healthy and dominate, he’ll reestablish himself as the franchise star. If not, well.