Gilbert Arenas Responds to Paul Pierce’s Claim That Kobe Bryant Was Never the League’s Face

Kobe Bryant was more than just a basketball savant. The Mamba was undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes to ever compete. His work ethic was the stuff of legend. His highlights are etched into NBA history. But determining when he was the clear face of the league is where things get tricky.

NBA legend Paul Pierce recently claimed that the late Lakers icon was never the face of the league. And The Truth did have some merit to his words. Bryant played in a wild mix of eras. Shaquille O’Neal towered over everything for a while. LeBron James then stormed in and took a chunk of the spotlight. And Kobe, as great as he was, had to fight for that top billing every step of the way.

So when Gilbert Arenas caught wind of what Pierce said, he had to respond. The three-time All-Star discussed this topic on the latest edition of his YouTube program. He began by letting his listeners know what is means to be the “face of the NBA.”

“When we say face of the NBA, that means the NBA is pushing him,” explained Gil, before revealing what year the Mamba took that mantle. “It was 2008. That’s when it was. After the Olympics and he won a gold for America, they started pushing the Kobe brand again. So that 2008-2010 year is when Kobe officially the NBA’s guy.”

That checks out. That was the window that Bryant led the Lakers to two more NBA championships, and without the Diesel. Gil claimed that true Kobe fans probably considered him one even before that, but facts are facts.

“But for the fans themselves, damn near 96-97. But when the NBA pushes you that’s when you’re the face. Them three years was 100% for sure. Like, there was no question.”

According to Gil, Kobe was passed over in those early years due to LeBron, Dwyane Wade, and Shaq. But Kobe helping the “Redeem Team” capture gold in 2008 is what he believes convinced the league that it was Mamba time.

“LeBron kind of had it early,” said Gil. “They was pushing him, D-Wade, Nash. And then after the Olympics it was Kobe for those three years. Then it went back to LeBron. I don’t know, I got in trouble around that time so I stopped giving a f***.”

Kobe’s place in that conversation will probably always spark a little debate, and honestly, that’s part of what makes his legacy so fun to revisit. He moved through multiple eras, battled giants, and still carved out a stretch where the league couldn’t look anywhere else.

Whether his true “face of the NBA” window was three years or thirteen depends on who you ask, but nobody denies he commanded the sport in a way few ever have. And since his death in 2020, more stories have surfaced speaking on the Mamba’s greatness. So face or not, his greatness will last forever.