Gilbert Arenas Says Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart Not the Best After Caitlin Clark’s All-Star Performance

The recently concluded WNBA All-Star game has left fans wondering why Caitlin Clark wasn’t selected for the Paris Olympics. After the roster for Team USA was first announced, many people called Clark’s exclusion a snub, keeping in mind her rising popularity. Once again, the same question is being asked after the USA National team was beaten by the rest of the WNBA All-Stars.

During a live session on No Chill Gill, Gilbert Arenas claimed that the loss in the All-Star game should be seen as a sign that players like Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, and Breanna Stewart, alongside other members of Team USA, can no longer be considered the best in the league.

The highly anticipated matchup between Team WNBA and USA Basketball ended 117-109 in favor of the former. Even though the Caitlin Clark snub wasn’t on the agenda before the game, it has taken center stage as Team USA couldn’t even beat an All-Star team from the remaining players in the league.

Arenas admitted that Team WNBA was probably more motivated that Team USA to prove the selectors wrong. But the score does reflect that the selection for Team USA is not always based on merit.

Arenas said, “How do…y’all get y’all a** whooped every time?” The former NBA star added that Team USA has plenty of space for someone like CC if we take their recent loss into account.

The three-time all-Star further said, “This was kinda like your chance to prove you guys were the best…and every time the girls who get snubbed feel so angry they come and whoop your a** every single time. Which clearly says you guys are not the best.”

Calling the Team USA selection a politicized process, Arenas also made a case for Rickea Jackson to be on the team. Responding to a comment on his live stream, the three-time All-Star also trashed the argument that Team USA wasn’t playing their best as they didn’t take the All-Star game seriously. He stated that they must be giving it their all because it was their chance to prove that they are the best.

Arike Ogunbowale shined for the All-Stars against USAB

In the 117-109 game, Arike Ogunbowale was the highest scorer with 34 points. She also had three rebounds and six assists. Four other players for the WNBA All-Stars had points in double digits with Angel Reese securing yet another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Caitlin Clark didn’t have a good outing as far as scoring is concerned. But she managed to dish out 10 assists, almost breaking the All-Star assists record.

USA Basketball heavily relied on A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi. But Stewart’s 31 points with 10 rebounds and three assists, and Wilson’s 22 points, six rebounds and three assists weren’t enough to save them from being embarrassed by the All-Stars. If this is indeed an indication of what’s in store for USA Basketball at the Olympics, they will need to be at their absolute best when the tournament starts.