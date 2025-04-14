Gilbert Arenas’ Son Alijah Labels James Harden A ‘Father Figure’ While Revealing Wanting To Quit His Workouts

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) walks on the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

James Harden may carry a party-first reputation, but behind the scenes, he works harder than most people give him credit for. You don’t become an MVP in this league or be recognized as one of the greatest scorers of all time without putting in the work. That’s the version of Harden that Alijah Arenas, son of former All-Star Gilbert Arenas, got to experience up close.

Advertisement

During a podcast appearance, Alijah highlighted the lesser-known side of Harden. The 18-year-old said that he has a great relationship with the Beard and has learned a lot under his shadow. Alijah said, “For me…it was almost like a father figure type of guy. It was always a teaching moment, it was always a fun moment, it was always a learning experience.”

Gil’s son revealed that even when he was just standing around Harden or having a conversation with him, he learned a lot. The 18-year-old then outlined Harden’s workout regimen, an aspect of his life that the NBA veteran doesn’t like to brag about. The Chatsworth shooting guard was shocked to see how hard the Clippers star works.

He said, “He works out like a mad man…For me, that was so amazing…People think that he just makes shots, like, no, he doesn’t just make these, he really works out. His warm-up, I feel like I’m calling quits.” After a warmup drill with Harden, Alijah wanted to call it a day as he was exhausted, but Harden was barely getting started.

Alijah Arenas gives praise to James Harden and his work ethic🔥 @NBA #NBAFitness pic.twitter.com/LgQHGi1uT2 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) April 11, 2025

“He’s over here chilling…I’m over here drenched in sweat. I’m dead,” Alijah added. Harden taking the 18-year-old under his wing makes a lot of sense, as they’re both Adidas athletes. More importantly, Harden becoming a father figure for him on his basketball journey is going to benefit the youngster a lot in the long run.

Alijah is one of the most talented rising stars in the country. In his sophomore year, he averaged 33 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He was a consensus five-star recruit in both the 2026 class and the 2025 class after his reclassification. The 18-year-old committed to the USC Trojans earlier this year.