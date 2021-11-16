“Give Anthony Edwards a map, where is he going?”: NBA Twitter reacts to Chris Paul’s flashy fake against Anthony Edwards, leaving the rising superstar red faced

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul pulls off a crazy fake against Anthony Edwards, sending the young star in the complete opposite direction.

Chris Paul is like wine, just getting better with time. Even though is 36 years old, it seems like he has a lot left in the tank, with JJ Redick recently saying CP3 squeezing the juice out of every possession as the reason for his longevity.

Moreover, since joining the Phoenix Suns, it feels like he has returned to his prime and is showing off his skills at every chance he gets, leaving defenders scratching their heads every time.

This time, the victim just happened to be Timberwolves’ young star, Anthony Edwards. Chris Paul completely fakes out the young star, leaving him dead for good. Check out the clip here:

Despite the flashy move, the veteran guard couldn’t finish the play, missing the floater. Nevertheless, the move sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy. The 36-year-old had an excellent game, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Suns to a victory.

NBA Twitter reacts to Chris Paul’s sick fake on Anthony Edwards.

Even though Chris Paul is one of the oldest players in the NBA, he remains to be one of the most creative ones. The same was on full display against the Timberwolves. The move by Chris Paul blew up NBA Twitter. Check out a few reactions here:

POINT GAWD — ☀️ ☀️ (10-3) (@sunsplzwin) November 16, 2021

@coyotejonez this man is feeling himself — plydogg (@plydogg) November 16, 2021

He is one the best player makers/shot creators of all time — Sports_Takes (@SportsTakes05) November 16, 2021

However, in typical NBA Twitter fashion, there’s are always going to be haters and fans who downplay the event. A few of such reactions are:

finals choker btw — (@kalibribois) November 16, 2021

Of course he’s stat padding like always — ☠️TBM (@TheBruhMemer) November 16, 2021

Expect Chris Paul to have a lot more highlights throughout the season like this. However, more importantly, he will be focused on leading the Phoenix Suns to another deep playoff run. Hopefully, this time around, the veteran can finally win a chip and become an NBA champion.