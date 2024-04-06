“Glad It Motivated the Warriors”: Shaquille O’Neal Doesn’t Mind Tari Eason ‘Talking Sh*t’ to Stephen Curry and Co.

Tari Eason‘s social media stunt for the Warriors before the Warriors-Rockets game proved to be a disaster. The 22-year-old called out the entire franchise with a video message only for his team to be trashed in the matchup. However, Shaquille O’Neal really enjoyed the act from Eason as he believes it is good for the sport. On the NBA on TNT show, Shaq backed the Rockets youngster despite his team losing the game.

Even though it looks like a clear shot at the Warriors, there’s so much to unpack in the clip posted by Eason. The line that he said, “Warriors, come out to play” is from the movie The Warriors. Not only that, but the timing of his clip is also slightly off in the timeline as it was said when the Rockets were on a hot winning streak, but it only got popular when the Rockets were about to go against the Golden State. Additionally, Eason also doubled down on his comment as he sat courtside, wearing a t-shirt with the same quote written on it.

Irrespective of the slightly messed up timeline, Shaquille O’Neal was happy that the ex-LSU star did it because it fueled the Warriors. He said,

“They’re just having fun, but I’m glad it motivated the Warriors.”

The Warriors were indeed motivated going into the game and they closed it out in style as well with a 133-110 win. With that win, they are now leading the league in terms of winning streak with six wins in a row. And just to give Eason a taste of his own medicine, Stephen Curry recreated the scene from the movie with three bottles hooked to his fingers.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reacted to Tari Eason’s comment

Eason managed to ignite the fire in the Warriors squad, and it cost his team the game. Klay Thompson led the charge from the front alongside Steph as the Splash Brothers tied for the most points in the game with 29 a piece. If the on-court onslaught wasn’t enough, Klay talked about the pre-game drama at the post-game press conference. He said to NBCS, “It was a lot of fun to beat these guys. I know there’s been a lot of noise, a lot of trolling. So, it felt pretty sweet to come here and get a win.”

Since Draymond Green is a tough competitor and a trash talker himself, he appreciates it when the opposition makes efforts in the same direction. It gets even better for Draymond when youngsters involve themselves into the mix. He said, “I love the competitive fire, I love the sh*t talking, that’s always fun.” However, the issue that Draymond had with Eason is that after doing so much off the court, he didn’t even get a chance to put on the jersey during their game.