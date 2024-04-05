“That’s Pretty Lame”: Klay Thompson Calls Out Rockets’ Tari Eason for His Taunt

The infamous taunts of Tari Eason failed to aid the Houston Rockets as the Golden State Warriors humiliated them with a 133-110 scoreline. Klay Thompson acted as a key instigator behind the visitors’ triumph by leading the roster from the front. Following the game, the 34-year-old extended his own endeavors, while calling out the opposition’s off-court actions in the process.

Advertisement

Eason ignited the drama after the Rockets’ 132-126 overtime victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It marked their 10th consecutive win as the franchise turned itself into a play-in contender. So, for the 11th-placed Rockets, the 10th-placed Warriors became the closest obstacle to their postseason run.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding the scenario, Eason decided to warn their conference rivals. After defeating the Thunder, he uploaded an Instagram story, declaring, “Warriors, come out to play. Yeah! It’s like that”. The 22-year-old even added the caption, “I know they not liking this,” to further taunt Dub Nation, as seen in Ahn Fire Digital’s X[Formerly Twitter] post.

Advertisement

Following the warning, the Virginia-born took matters to the extreme in the latest clash. He wore a shirt with “Warriors, come out to play” written on it to further mock the opposition. However, his endeavors backfired soon after as the visitors outscored the hosts in each of the four quarters, per NBA.com.

After this dominance, Thompson shared his two cents on the triumph while indirectly calling out Eason. During his post-game interview with NBCS, the Splash Brother mentioned, “It was a lot of fun to beat these guys. I know there’s been a lot of noise, a lot of trolling. So, it felt pretty sweet to come here and get a win”.

Advertisement

Thompson’s statement remained justified as he backed his words with actions during the clash. As per ESPN, the 4x champion registered the most points (29) in the game while going 11-15 from the field and shooting 63.6% from beyond the arc. Furthermore, it extended the Warriors’ winning streak to five to provide them with a much-needed cushion ahead of the postseason.

As for the Rockets, it marked their third consecutive defeat. After a series of remarkable performances, the roster has seemingly lost its charm and rhythm. They now continue to fall down the pecking order as the fans hope for a miracle to fulfill their playoff dreams.