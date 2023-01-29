GOAT Michael Jordan Once Shockingly Bent a Knee to a Mere Fan At the Sport of Basketball

The Michael Jordan of today is somewhat of a far cry from what he used to be. The man is commonly referred to as one of the worst franchise owners in the NBA right now. And as you’d expect, that has equated to his franchise, the Hornets, losing quite a bit too.

However, the Jordan of old was something completely different. Every loss stung him so hard, you’d think he was allergic to it. And that refers to his competitions both on and off the court. Heck, it was to the point that people didn’t even want to play with him.

So, when a fan once stepped up to challenge him in a pickup game to 3, his colleagues were pretty darn impressed already.

However, when the game got going, let’s just say he more than surpassed all logical expectations.

Michael Jordan badly lost to his challenger pretty badly in a pickup game

Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player to ever live. Even during his infamous stint with the Wizards, the man was still better than most NBA players at the time.

So, when a regular fan decided to face off against him, those there with him didn’t think much of it. They simply hyped their guy up for his confidence.

But this was John Rogers, CEO, and Chairman of Ariel Investments.

And that was a special day in human history.

Take a look at it in all its glory, in the short YouTube clip below.

Now, it must be mentioned that Rogers was a hooper in college. So, he was far from the regular Joe.

However this man, past his prime, could sit behind a desk for countless years, and still beat Michael Jordan.

Makes you think about a different universe where the man played in the NBA.

Michael Jordan’s mentality was once parodied by Saturday Night Live

‘The Last Dance’ docu-series did a lot to familiarize the NBA’s younger fans with the Greatest of all time. And unequivocally, what stood out the most to them, was the man’s mentality.

As we mentioned earlier, it was like the man was allergic to losing. And going off those lines, Saturday Night Live once came up with a brilliant skit.

If there is anything in the world that explains Michael Jordan’s mentality better, it must exist in a different universe.

In this one, we don’t think that kind of thing exists.

