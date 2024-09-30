“Going For A Championship In New York”: NBA Insider Analyzes How Knicks Pushed Their Chips With Karl-Anthony Towns Trade

The Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns to address lingering questions about their center position. However, it came at a hefty price. The franchise had to part with Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Keita Bates-Diop, a first-round pick. This prompted NBA insider, Shams Charania, to break down the long-term implications of this trade on the Knicks on Throwbacks.

The show’s host, Jerry Ferrara, first shared his two cents on the trade. He believed the Knicks’ aggressive moves indicated their intention to go all in for a championship next season.

“We are going for the championship in New York.”

Charania couldn’t agree more. He pointed out that the franchise had committed nearly all its assets and finances to build the current roster. They sacrificed one protected and four unprotected first-round picks to bring Mikal Bridges across the Brooklyn Bridge. They then parted with another future asset to acquire Towns.

On top of this, they lost the services of the franchise cornerstone, Randle. DiVincenzo also left Manhattan just as his career was starting to take off. The Knicks now have limited options to replace them long-term, with their only notable asset being a 2025 first-round pick from the Washington Wizards. This was another evidence of their all-in mentality, as Charania stated,

“From a talent perspective, from a finances perspective, and an asset perspective, they have got that Washington first-round pick… They have gone all in with most of their draft picks. Two to Brooklyn for Mikal Bridges, and now to Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns.”

He further added, “They have depleted their assets, some of their depth. This is their group and that’s gonna come with the expectation.”

Although the Knicks’ commitment to their plan is commendable, it comes with high risk. The franchise understands that. As a result, they’ve already begun taking measures to safeguard their strategy.

The Knicks build in silence

In the past few days, the Knicks have parted ways with three guaranteed players and this move opened up two roster spots, and the franchise wasted no time to make the most out of the opportunity.

They first signed Marcus Morris, a 13-year NBA veteran, to fill the versatile role left by Randle. Next, they brought in Landry Shamet, known for his 38.4% career three-point shooting, as a nearly equivalent replacement for DiVincenzo.

Although the Knicks later waived Morris, their strategy remained unchanged. They are still searching for free agents who could fit their system like a glove right before they start pushing for a championship.