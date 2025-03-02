“Gone Out of His Way to Give Me Praise and Admiration”: Stephen Curry Talks About Paying Homage to Allen Iverson With His Outfit

Ahead of the Warriors’ matchup against the Sixers on Saturday night, Stephen Curry donned the colors of Philadelphia’s team. Unlike other stars who use the tactic to hint at his future, Curry’s choice of clothing paid homage to an NBA legend. The four-time NBA champion’s jacket honored iconic Sixers guard Allen Iverson. In Curry’s eyes, the gesture doesn’t come close to amounting to all Iverson has done for him.

Iverson transcended basketball on and off the court. He revolutionized the way guards handled the ball with his eccentric dribbling skills. More impactfully, he broke the barriers preventing players from expressing themselves with their personal style. Curry is one of the direct disciples of the Hall-of-Fame guard influenced by his actions.

However, Iverson has been one to constantly give praise to the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers. Following the Warriors’ 126-119 loss to the Sixers, the media asked Curry about his decision to the Sixers’ red, blue, and white. His answer pointed to ‘The Answer.’

“He’s always been one that shows so much love,” Curry said. “He’s gone out of his way to give me praise and admiration. Being in Philly and knowing the iconic career he had here, I wanted to show him some love right back [with the jacket].”

in the postgame interview, steph talked about his homage to allen iverson: "i get to be a part of him telling his story and his documentary coming out soon, so it's pretty special." 👀 (via: @/jdumasreports • ig) pic.twitter.com/XpxikB6Agu — nana (@namxsj) March 2, 2025

Unfortunately, Curry didn’t get the opportunity to talk with Iverson following the game. But the 11-time All-Star posted a video on Instagram attempting to put his feelings into words to Curry’s gesture. He captioned the post, “No words can explain how I felt when I saw this!”

Curry’s love for Iverson isn’t just a front for the cameras. He revealed he is a part of Iverson’s upcoming documentary and will serve as a key figure telling the story of the legendary guard.

Stephen Curry is teaming up with Shaquille O’Neal for the Iverson documentary

If there is any player who deserves a documentary regarding their career, it’s Allen Iverson. The former Sixers star is receiving a documentary project with Amazon Prime, which will highlight his childhood to the peak of his NBA career.

Stephen Curry isn’t the only NBA brethren associated with the project. His media company, Unanimous Media, is partnering with Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends to bring the film to life.

Iverson is a pioneer for the modern NBA, and these two basketball legends want to ensure his legacy receives the best treatment. The documentary is still in the filming stages with no release date announced to the public.