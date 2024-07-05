“Rapping Like the Rent Is Due”: Shaquille O’Neal Praises Former NBA Champion’s Lesser Known Skill

Shaquille O’Neal is revered for his exploits on the basketball court, outspokenness as an analyst, and impeccable business acumen. However, he’s also the most successful rapper to play in the NBA. His debut album, Shaq Diesel, is certified platinum by the RIAA, a distinction no other player can boast. But O’Neal isn’t too cocky about his achievement. He gives props to players who make music, with Iman Shumpert being a recent recipient of his praise.

Like the Los Angeles Lakers icon, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star has tried his hand at rap music. Shumpert, who uses Iman as his stage name for his rap career, posts clips of his spitting bars on his YouTube channel. He even dabbles in freestyle and showed off his skills during an appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast in 2021.

An Instagram account called ‘SpinHeads’ posted the clip of Shumpert freestyling on their page with the caption, “Iman Shumpert rapping like rent is due.” O’Neal seemingly agreed with the assessment as he shared the post on his Instagram stories.

“Iman Shumpert rapping like the rent is due.”

Shaq praises Iman Shumpert pic.twitter.com/izbJqCzF5c — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) July 5, 2024

The Hall of Famer approved of Shumpert’s rap skills. Perhaps the former Cavaliers star impressed him enough to have him check out the rest of his discography. It consists of one mixtape titled ‘Shumpman: The MD,’ and two EPs, ‘Substance Abuse’ and ‘Piece De La Foutu Pie.’ The 34-year-old doesn’t view rapping as a hobby. In a 2015 Bleacher Report article about his career as a rap artist, he wrote,

“I do not just ‘spit.’ To me, rapping is an art. I express myself through song when I can’t let people in on my thoughts otherwise. I need the creative process.”

Shumpert’s talents aren’t limited to basketball and rap. The 34-year-old is also an excellent dancer. In 2021, he teamed up with professional dancer Daniella Karagach and won the reality show, “Dancing With The Stars,” becoming the first NBA player to achieve the feat.

Shumpert hasn’t officially announced his retirement from basketball despite having no suitors. The former NBA champion last played in the league in 2021 with the Brooklyn Nets and has been a free agent since. Considering his age and how long he’s been out of the league, it’s unlikely he’d ever play again. However, he’s keeping himself busy with his interests outside of basketball, and doing it well enough to impress an artist with a platinum record.