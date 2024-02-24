“Gonna be the Face of the NBA”: Karl-Anthony Towns Discusses Teammate Anthony Edwards’ Rise to Superstardom

The NBA has new players rising to stardom with rookies being drafted into the league every year. While some rookies take their time to develop into superstars, other players come into the league as generational talents, ready to turn the franchise around. And Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards is one of them. At least, that is what his own All-Star teammate believes.

Karl-Anthony Towns recently made an appearance on First Take and spoke about his young teammate. Towns claimed that the way Anthony Edwards is playing, he is one of the best players in the league right now. Talking about the energy and charisma that Edwards brings to the team, Towns credited Ant-Man’s personality for him being such a great presence in the locker room.

“I think when he’s playing the game the way that he is right now, I think he’s one of the top players in the NBA. Then you mix that in with the charisma and the personality he has, he’s a huge boost for our locker room as well.”

Displaying all the signs of being the face of the league one day, Anthony Edwards is not a big fan of his praises. And Karl Anthony-Towns makes sure to tease him even when he does not like it. Towns also went on to talk about how he’d support his teammate in developing and becoming one of the greats in the league.

“Anthony Edwards is special, I keep saying it and he hates it when I say it, he’s gonna be the face of the NBA sooner than later. So, we’re just super honored that we all get to play with him, we all get to help him through this process of maturing and becoming the face and I think that the future is very very bright for him.”

Anthony Edwards was the number one overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2020. Since coming into the league, Edwards had an instant on his team, averaging nearly 20 points per game in his first year.

This year, Edwards has been averaging 26.3 PPG, 5.3 APG, and 5.2 PRG on a 59.1 true shooting percentage. He has already become the team leader in scoring and as Towns mentioned, the rest of the team is more than happy to help him develop into the next face of the league.

Stephen A. Smith predicted Anthony Edwards’ rise

Anthony Edwards had one of the best starts to the season this year with the Minnesota Timberwolves. And it was due to his efforts that the Wolves are the number one team in the Western Conference right now. Even at the start of the season, Stephen A. Smith claimed that Ant-Man has what it takes to be the next face of the league.

Smith did mention that Edwards and the team needed to win for him to back up his claim. And with the way the team has been playing this season so far, it is safe to say that Stephen A. Smith was not wrong.

“He’s got a lot of potential. But, Minnesota has got to win too! You can be the face, but you can’t be the face if y’all ain’t winning anything.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 39-16 while on a four-game winning streak, looking to make it five. The team will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks next. Tune in to see if the Wolves can bully their way past the Bucks.