“I mistook Kevin Porter Jr for Bullets legend, Kevin Porter”: Wizards commentator, Glenn Consor, issues an apology to the Rockets star following insensitive ‘trigger’ comments

Glenn Consor apologizes to Kevin Porter Jr for his comments last night in the Rockets-Wizards game following KPJ’s buzzer beater.

Kevin Porter Jr shocked the Washington Wizards last night as he hit a buzzer beating, game-winning three from the left wing to put the Rockets up for good, 114-111. Following the buzzer beater, the Wizards commentator, Glenn Consor, made a wildly insensitive comment at KPJ’s expense.

These comments are especially harrowing due to the fact that Kevin Porter Jr lost his father to gun violence in 2004 and was convicted of manslaughter with the use of a firearm in 1993.

So, saying, “Kevin porter Jr, like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” is an absolutely horrific thing to say given the context behind those words.

NBA fans were quick to call out Consor for his play-call as they lobbied for his suspension/ firing. LeBron James even took to Twitter to say that there was no place in the NBA for him, following such comments.

Glenn Consor issues his apology to Kevin Porter Jr.

With all the backlash the Washington Wizards back-up announcer was receiving on social media, he took to Twitter to officially issue an apology to Kevin Porter Jr and insists on talking it out with him. In the apology, he mentioned:

“I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player, Kevin Porter, and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive.”

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

Prior to him issuing this apology, fans online were speculating that this would’ve been the case, more likely than not. It’s quite the stretch to believe a professional in this field would use that terminology if they were aware of the circumstances surrounding KPJ and his father.

The NBA has not yet spoken out about these comments from Glenn Consor and it is unclear if the apology is enough to avoid a suspension.