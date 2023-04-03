“We’re getting greedy”: Anthony Davis Cites Hunger for Success as Lakers and LeBron James Power Lakers to 6th Win in 7 Games

Apr 2, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forwards Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (6) signal to teammates against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking formidable with only the final 4 games of the regular season left. They are now 40-37 and have the 7th seed. They can improve to the 6th, perhaps even the 5th seed. Anthony Davis has cited “greed” as one of his virtues.

LeBron James might agree to that. Because to win and to continue winning, you will need to be greedy. It is important too. With the playoff seeding looking very weird in the Western Conference.

The teams with big veterans like the Suns, Clippers, and Warriors are all within a few games of each other and languishing within the 4-6th seeds.

The Lakers should be happy in sealing off the 6th or 7th seed, they will face good teams in the form of the Sacramento Kings or Memphis Grizzlies. But neither of those teams has a playoff pedigree.

Anthony Davis is looking to make his mark, an indelible mark in Lakers history. And he has to be greedy.

Anthony Davis to @LakersReporter: “We’re getting greedy. We’re not satisfied.” 😤 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) April 3, 2023

“We’re getting greedy”: Anthony Davis is hungry to lead the Lakers into the playoffs and is eyeing big wins

When you cite hunger for success, you know you are only thinking about the big stage. Anthony Davis has only the NBA Finals on his mind. And he will die trying before he quits.

The Lakers have now won 5 out of their last 6. With LeBron James back in seemingly good health, it looks like Davis is ready to lead the charge from the front.

40 points and 9 rebounds tonight, with some powerful words. In the post-game conference, he said, “We’re getting greedy. We’re not satisfied.”. It looks like it is the truth.

LeBron and AD are starting to combine and showcase true star power

The Los Angeles Lakers started the season with a 10-2 record. They lost their first 6 games, if you had asked back then, how Laker fans feel about this season, there would be dismissal and skepticism.

Now though, things are different. James hit another triple-double today. His second of the season. He is now tied with Jason Kidd for 4th all-time on triple-doubles.

LeBron James ties Jason Kidd for the 4th-most triple-doubles ever, with 107! 18 PTS

10 REB

11 AST@Lakers have won 6 of 7 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d7n85LiqwT — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2023

AD just averaged 25-10 for the season. The first time a Laker has done that since Shaq. Just how far can they go? It’s anyone’s guess.

Anthony Davis last 3 games: 40 PTS | 9 REB | 15-20 FG

38 PTS | 9 REB | 15-26 FG

38 PTS | 9 REB | 13-20 FG The first Laker to average 25/10 in a season since Shaq. pic.twitter.com/uWmJlfMuWR — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 3, 2023

One thing is certain, this team is gaining momentum and it could be bad for the others in the West.