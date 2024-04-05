“You Didn’t Say Anything”: JJ Redick Reveals How Joel Embiid Trolled Him on His Broadcasting Debut

Getting paid to call basketball games might seem like a dream job from a distance, but for the ones who do actually do it, it’s not as fun as it looks. On the recent episode of The Old Man & The Three podcast, JJ Redick and former Warriors GM, Bob Myers, shared their experiences calling live games and highlighted the difference between live broadcasting and doing studio work. Redick also recalled how he was trolled by Joel Embiid after his first ever game broadcast.

Bob Myers is relatively new to this aspect of the game, and he believes he is still getting the hang of it. The 49-year-old started off the conversation by pointing out that people don’t realize how hard it is to call a game. According to Myers, one can wing their way through studio work, but the same formula tanks when calling a live game. He said that it takes a lot of research and preparation in broadcasting, because you’re expected to throw in accurate facts and stats to substantiate your points during the game.

This takes a lot of research and preparation. Moreover, Myers also pointed out how you have to always speak persistently, narrating what’s happening, which is a draining process. This prompted Redick to recall an advice he got before calling his first game.

Redick is pretty much considered a media veteran by now, because he has been a part of all this for some time. However, the beginning of his journey was just as hard. Redick recalled that he was trying to follow an advice he had received for broadcasting games, which was to ‘lay out’ or stay silent if he had nothing substantial to say during the game. However, this backfired soon.

Joel Embiid texted Redick after he called his first game, which was a Knicks vs 76ers bout in March of 2022. Embiid discovered something strange with the broadcast while rewatching the film of the game afterwards. Redick told Myers, “Joel texted me afterwards like, ‘Hey, I just rewatched the game’. He’s like, ‘Man, that first quarter, you didn’t say anything.'” Both of the NBA broadcasters burst into laughter at the story.

JJ Redick’s first game

The first game that Redick called in his career was a home game for the Philadelphia 76ers on March 2nd, 2022. Even though Embiid trolled him for his lack of microphone presence in the first quarter, fans loved watching him in Philly. Redick also received a standing ovation from the crowd when he was shown on the big screen at Wells Fargo Center and the former 76ers star stood up to acknowledge the crowd.

As an ex-Philly player, he said, “Nothing but love for Philly…Literally the two best years of my career.”