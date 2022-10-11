Shaquille O’Neal Once Declined $1 Million Offer Because He Didn’t Know Where to Hide It and His Dad Would Beat Him Up

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the richest men on the planet. However, he once declined $1 million because he didn’t know where to hide it.

Nowadays, NBA players make boatloads of cash, becoming multi-millionaires at a young age. However, back in the day, a million dollars was a ton of money for a budding star.

Such was the case with Shaquille O’Neal. While in LSU, the four-time NBA Champion was a highly scouted talent, with serious aspirations of becoming an NBA superstar.

In fact, Diesel was so good in his youth, that he once received a huge offer from an agent. One he, fortunately, declined for all the right reasons.

Shaquille O’Neal declined a $1 million offer from an agent because he couldn’t hide it and was afraid of his dad

With a net worth of $400 million, Shaquille O’Neal is one of the richest athletes in the world. Smart investments, business ventures, and his dominance as a basketball player got him to where he is today.

In fact, Shaq was bringing home big-money contracts even before he got to the NBA. Back when he was in his junior year at LSU, the former MVP was approached by an agent who offered him a whopping $1 million to sign with him.

It was a lot of money at the time, and the Big Aristotle was tempted by it. However, the thought of figuring out where to hide it and the possibility of getting beat up by his dad deterred him from accepting it.

A smart decision from the big fella to say the least. He certainly wasn’t a big fan of getting his father angry.

Shaquille O’Neal always listened to his father, lest he suffer the wrath of his belt

Growing up, Shaq wasn’t exactly the most disciplined kid. However, he never allowed himself to descend into delinquency. Especially, since he didn’t want to anger his stepfather.

It was his stepfather, Phillip Harrison who molded O’Neal into the man e is today. Something that both Shaq and the rest of the basketball world are grateful for.

