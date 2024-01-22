Grizzlies Trade Rumors: Following Ja Morant’s Season-Ending Injury, Memphis Reportedly Eying 23-Year-Old Guard

After trading for Marcus Smart in the offseason to bolster their defense, the Memphis Grizzlies were expected to be an elite two-way squad. However, they had to be without the services of Ja Morant for the first 25 games, and what a blow that was! The team had a horrendous 6-19 start but the return of Morant sparked hopes as the team went on a four-game winning streak. However, a few days ago, he underwent shoulder surgery and is going to miss the rest of the season.

After his shoulder surgery, the guard gave an emotional note to fans. On his Instagram, he wrote,

“What you went thru has a purpose. So does your life. Focus on your life’s purpose and you will get thru this trying time.”

This gut-wrenching message has pinched a lot of fans but the silver lining is that the athletic guard will be active for the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, after Marcus Smart’s long-term injury, the weakened Grizzlies are rumored to be hunting 29-year-old Quentin Grimes. Grimes has been in a slump all season long. He has scored just 6.8 points per game on 38.7%. This is a dip from last season when he lodged 11.3 points per game on 46.8%.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are looking in rhythm after getting OG Anunoby and giving extended minutes to Donte DiVincenzo. However, Grimes’ minutes have been relegated to sub-20. He will need extended minutes, after showing starting-level potential, to get his groove back. Thus, there seems to be a mutual will to part ways.

The Grizzlies can offer Luke Kennard who can give razor-sharp shooting from outside and looks better off with a contender. They can have other offers on the plate too but they are reportedly contending with the Atlanta Hawks, the Houston Rockets, and the Utah Jazz to nab Grimes.

A lost season for the Memphis Grizzlies?

After Marcus Smart and Ja Morant went down, Desmond Bane was also ruled out for six weeks a few days ago. These blows mean that the Grizzlies’ backcourt has lost its shape completely. Therefore, they are looking to fill the vacant spots. The team with 27 losses and just 15 wins is heading to the lottery most likely. Hence, getting a young talent in Grimes is worth rolling the dice.

However, waiting for Morant and keeping key pieces, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and Steven Adams can be essential. The team would want to run it back for the 2024-25 season as they have immense two-way potential and with few changes, they can be ready for primetime.

Morant has been at the center of the Grizzlies’ offense since his draft, averaging more than 25 points and 8 rebounds in his previous two seasons. The squad can also add a prolific talent through the 2024 Draft as they have a first-round pick which can be the top-half of the lottery. Only time will tell which route they take.