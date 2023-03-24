“Had To Replace Tom Brady With Idris Elba”: Charles Barkley Reveals Why He’s Switched Up His Man-Crush

Charles Barkley being recruited by Turner Sports right after he’d retired in 2000 following a 4-year stint with the Houston Rockets was one of the best decisions they’d ever made. The former MVP was a controversial and outspoken figure within the NBA as is and giving him a platform on the regular to voice his opinions was just what television was made for.

Chuck’s personality makes him the ideal man for any TV appearances whether he’s a guest on a talk show or the one hosting. He isn’t afraid to let people in on his takes and opinions and rightfully so. Shaquille O’Neal is the same exact way and their pairing together makes for quite the incredible fit.

While they might have a lot of disagreements, there’s one thing ‘The Round Mound of Rebound’ and ‘The Big Aristotle’ agree on: Tom Brady’s beauty.

Charles Barkley on his man-crush on Tom Brady

Charles Barkley, unprompted, while on ‘Inside the NBA’ stated that he was in love with Tom Brady due to the way he looked. Ernie Johnson brought it up in fact and Shaquille O’Neal, without hesitation, would call him ‘gorgeous’.

Barkley followed that up by saying, “Every time I’m around him [Brady], and he’s talking to me, I don’t remember anything he says. We’ll start talking and we’ll make eye contact,” said the Chuckster. Well, unfortunately for Brady, he’s been replaced by Chuck and a new man has taken his place in his heart.

Charles Barkley reveals why he replaced Brady with Idris Elba

While on the Jennifer Hudson Show, she would ask him who his ‘man-crush’ was. Barkley, who had revealed that it was Tom Brady years ago on ‘Conan’, said that he had to replace Brady. The reasoning was related to him retiring and so now highly acclaimed actor, Idris Elba, has replaced the 7xSuper Bowl champion.

“Well I just had to get rid of Tom Brady because he retired. The next guy, and I haven’t met this guy yet, is Idris Elba. He’s the next guy that I got to meet because he looks so cool to hang out with and be around. He’s next up,” said Barkley.

In all honesty, it’s difficult to fault Chuck here as Elba is a former ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. Tom has yet to respond to his golf buddy on this verdict of his.

