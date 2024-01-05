“Yes, Can We Please!?”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Request For More Bol Bol Resonates With Kevin Garnett

The Phoenix Suns may have lost their most recent matchup but the game drew a healthy performance from Bol Bol, leaving many wanting more. The 7’3 forward’s limited time on the floor was enough to impress former NBA champion, Kevin Garnett. So much so that The Big Ticket went on to his official Instagram to show the Sudan-born player some love.

Advertisement

Bol Bol had an impressive outing in the Suns’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He played around 19 minutes coming off the bench and was nearly perfect for the game. Which led Kevin Garnett to the same conclusion Shaquille O’Neal had mere hours ago. Garnett’s Instagram story had Bol Bol’s highlights with the caption, “YESSSSSSSSSS, can we PLS.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1743081902037414369?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It was only recently this season, that Bol Bol got ample playing time on the floor. It started with his 11-point performance in the 20 minutes he played during the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bol immediately went on to build on his previous outing with a 14-point game in 19 minutes of playing time against the Clippers. Bol shot 6-7 from the field and was 2-2 from beyond the arc. He also had 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal for the game.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1qoDIaNnQ8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Now, even though the Suns were not able to cap off the game with a win, the Sudanese giant’s performance was more than commendable. Bol has gotten limited minutes throughout his NBA career.

Advertisement

But when given the chance, he surely has not disappointed. No wonder why Kevin Garnett wanted to see more of Bol Bol on the floor. With the way the Suns have struggled on and off, Bol Bol could be the spark plug the Suns so desperately need off the bench.

Garnett’s urge for Bol Bol to get more time on the court was capped off by Shaquille O’Neal’s initial comparison of the Oregon product to Victor Wembanyama. The Big Aristotle too went to his Instagram, urging the Phoenix Suns, “We Want More Bol Bol.”

Can Bol Bol have a breakout year if given the minutes?

Initially, when Bol came into the league, fans did not get to see much of him on the court as he was more of a benchwarmer for the Denver Nuggets. His breakout season came when he joined the Orlando Magic last year.

Unfortunately, the Magic decided to waive him, leading the Phoenix Suns to pick him up. Bol’s averages have taken a drop as compared to his previous year but that is also because he has only played 10 games this season so far.

The 7’3 forward has been averaging 3.1 PPG, 1.8 RPG, and 0.3 BPG on 82.1 true shooting percentage. However, Bol’s averages do not do justice to his overall game and the impact he has on the floor.

Though he is not seen as a vicious shot blocker, Bol’s presence in the paint does have its intimidating factors over opposing players. His ability to handle the ball and run the floor, paired with his long-range shooting are some of the reasons that led Shaquille O’Neal to draw a comparison between him and Victor Wembanyama.

Though Shaq was scrutinized a bit for his Bol-Wembanyama comparison, he did manage to stand his ground. The NBA player-turned-analyst also brought up the fact that Bol Bol could’ve been what Victor Wembanyama is today, only if he were given the chance and the minutes on the floor.

But first, let’s see if Bol Bol can perform while coming off the bench for the Suns this season.