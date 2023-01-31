Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Lakers Starting Lineup Will Likely Feature 6ft 9″ Superstar

Jan 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks on during a time out during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is only a few games away from making history. In just 4-5 games, he will become the all-time scoring leader, a crown held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar until now. But as he heads to this spectacular milestone, there is an undeniable obstacle in his path. LeBron has not been entirely healthy the last few weeks.

In fact, he has been consistently listed on the team’s injury report due to his sore ankle. And despite the continued trouble, he has played almost all games. It was only in their last outing against the Brooklyn Nets that LeBron James missed a game.

Along with Anthony Davis, LeBron was not part of the squad that lost to the Nets. However, it seems his participation on Tuesday is also under scrutiny.

Also read: “Celebrate LeBron James as Much as Possible”: Kyrie Irving Reflects on 18x All-Star Nearing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record

LeBron James will likely play against the New York Knicks

Having missed his last game due to an ankle sprain, LeBron James was initially marked as questionable for tonight’s game. However, it has since been confirmed that he will indeed take the court against the Knicks.

LeBron James will play tonight against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. He only needs 117 points to pass Kareem for 1st all-time. Will he get it tonight? pic.twitter.com/3yNFdJJkRA — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 31, 2023

The man will likely start on the front court as the Small Forward alongside Rui Hachimura at 4, and Thomas Bryant at 5. Meanwhile, Darvin Ham will start Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder on the backcourt.

The Lakers are a sub-par team without LeBron. In Anthony Davis’s absence, he is the only one who can carry the team’s offense on his shoulders. All the other names on the roster, including Russell Westbrook, are incapable of this.

The 38-year-old has been an absolute beast on the basketball court this season. Even at 38, he is still playing like a youngster. In fact, one may even argue that LeBron James is playing better than he was in his 20s.

But unfortunately, LeBron James and the Lakers, despite his brilliance, have an awful record. They are currently not even in the play-in bracket much less the playoff bracket. If this spell of defeats continues, the Lakers and LeBron James will have to face another disappointing season.

LBJ will soon be the all-time leader in scoring

It took Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1560 games to reach the 38387 points mark. On the other hand, LeBron James has already dropped 38271 points in just 1406 games. If he can maintain his current scoring average, James will likely outscore Kareem within 5 more games.

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki is close to call LeBron James the greatest ever over MJ:

– “I always say that Michael Jordan is the GOAT, but if LeBron really passes Kareem in the scoring record, I’m running out of arguments for Michael.” pic.twitter.com/ZjQrbMHtfg — Sports Central (@CarmeloJreal) January 25, 2023

So, he is highly likely to break KAJ’s scoring record in 150 fewer games than the Lakers legend. Truly an unbelievable feat.

Also read: “I Am Getting Old”: Stephen Curry Reacts to Breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s Franchise Record in His Signature Witty Style