“Michael Jordan, I’m not your friend till after the game is over”: Magic Johnson reveals the strategy behind the Bulls legend killing his opponents on the court

Lakers legend Magic Johnson talks about the competitive zeal of Michael Jordan as the two legends faced each other for the first time in almost five years.

Two legends of the game, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan had been through some intense battles on the hardwood. Their most iconic matchup was during the 1991 NBA Finals, which resulted in Jordan winning his first championship.

Both Magic and MJ had been through a lot of emotional turmoil during their respective careers. While Magic retired in 1991 due to testing positive for HIV, MJ hung his boots following the tragic death of his father and not having the will to play the game anymore.

However, their love for the game couldn’t keep them away for long. While Jordan returned at the end of the 1994-95 season, Magic returned in 1996. The two icons would square off against each other for one last time in February 1996.

Ahead of the game, Magic spoke about the assassin mentality of Jordan on the hardwood.

Magic Johnson gives and insight into Michael Jordan’s strategy.

Magic and MJ would meet on the hardwood almost five-years after their encounter in the 1991 NBA Finals. The game took place at The Forum in Inglewood, with the Bulls defeating the Lakers 99-84. While Magic had 15-points, 3-rebounds, and 3-assists, Jordan had 17-points, 7-rebounds, and 7-assists.

The Bulls were on a historic run, and would go on to win 72 games that season. His Airness would win his fourth title and Finals MVP, re-establishing himself as the best player in the world.

Ahead of the match, Magic would give us an insight into Jordan’s competitive zeal.

“I’m thinking about Michael, he’ll laugh and smile with you. Just like he did in the shootaround with me, he trying to soften you up, he gonna kill you. And then he’s gonna smile and laugh with you after the game. See Michael is like that. That’s why you can’t almost beat him and that he knows. See he’ll smile with Charles (Barkley), and then he’ll go and kill him. That’s why I didn’t want him to touch me today, I’m not your friend till after the game is over.”

Though the two icons shared an iconic rivalry on court, they had nothing but mutual respect off the court. To date, MJ regards Magic as the greatest point guard in NBA history.

