“Has Greatness on His Mind”: Quentin Richardson Shares ‘Unique Mindset’ That Separates Victor Wembanyama from Others

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 144-118 at the AT&T Center tonight. Victor Wembanyama led the team in points and rebounds, putting up 30-14 on the board. After the game, Quentin Richardson heaped praise on the youngster on NBA TV. He praised Wemby for having a winner’s mindset all the time.

Apart from his physique, there are several other elements in Wemby’s personality that separate him from his competition in the league. Richardson shed light on some of those aspects and claimed that the French star is destined for greatness.

The 44-year-old said, “He is a serious young dude…He really wants to win. He really has greatness on his mind.”

Wemby keeps an eye on what other players, especially the great ones, do on a day-to-day basis, and that has helped him really up his game. The 21-year-old wants to learn everything there is to learn so that he too can get on the next level.

As per Richardson, most youngsters don’t approach the game the same way. Despite being a year old in the league, Wemby has already learned what kind of a player he doesn’t want to be. Holding himself to such high standards is creating a gap between him and the other players in his age group. With time, the gap will only grow wider.

Later, when Kristaps Porzingis joined NBA TV to talk about the Celtics’ last second win over the Pelicans, he was also asked about Wemby.

He said, “This guy is unreal, to be honest. Just a very very special player and some of the things he’s doing, we’ve never seen it before.”

All the praise coming his way is a result of Wemby’s hard work and his mindset.

Victor Wembanyama is carving his own path

Wemby understands that he is not like other players. The 21-year-old approaches his game in a different way as well. When he was asked about his training regime, he said that he’s not looking outside for inspiration and is focused on doing things his own way.

He said, “I have a different body, so I can’t work in the same way. We see weaknesses in injury-prone players: too muscular, too aerial, not stable enough… I’m trying to find new ways to train while maintaining my body’s natural harmony.”

To have that clarity at such a young age is a sign that he’s going to become one of the all-time greats in a decade or so.

He wants to be a dominant force on both ends of the floor and wants to be challenged by his teammates and coaches in practice as well.

The 2023-24 Rookie of the Year told Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, “Defense has always been an aspect of the game where I felt comfortable. I’m curious to see it [his defensive ceiling]. And I’m waiting to be challenged as well by my coaches, by my teammates, to get new, bigger roles. Maybe being able to guard every position.”

He is determined to not only excel in the NBA but to also make history with his national team on a global stage. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up becoming the face of basketball in the coming years.