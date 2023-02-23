HomeSearch

“What Does LeBron James Have to do to Say He’s The Best?”: Gilbert Arenas Believes Michael Jordan Has Been Surpassed as GOAT By Lakers Star

Amulya Shekhar
|Published 23/02/2023

"What Does LeBron James Have to do to Say He's The Best?": Gilbert Arenas Believes Michael Jordan Has Been Surpassed as GOAT By Lakers Star

LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in all-time points 2 weeks back. Many now believe he’s above Michael Jordan as the GOAT.

There’s not a single serious NBA fan who believes LeBron James has anything left to prove. Over the past 20 seasons, James has displayed every aspect of superstar play possible.

James has been an All-Defensive Team selection. He’s won the scoring title and the assists title. He’s won 4 championships as the Finals MVP. James has won 4 MVP trophies and possibly deserved more of those.

Now he’s at over 38,387 points – the mark set by Kareem when he retired from the sport. But many people still believe Michael Jordan is above him in GOAT debates.

Also Read – Michael Jordan Earned $5 Million More Than Lionel Messi and LeBron James’ Combined Paycheck of $251.2 Million in 2021-22

Gilbert Arenas reasons why LeBron James is now the GOAT over Michael Jordan

Gilbert Arenas spoke about the GOAT debate on a recent episode of the No Chill Podcast. The former Wizards star has officially changed his stance on the GOAT debate. He expects the media to do the same as well:

“I’m a Michael Jordan fan. But I’m not gonna do the stronghold that Michael Jordan is still the best player. I’m not going to be that dinosaurish.”

“When LeBron James came out, they said this is the next Jordan. Also, they throw an extra one – they mounted that s**t on him – the next Magic. You basically created an individual that was supposed to be a unicorn.”

“And then when he gets here, you’re gonna pretend that he’s not better than the one player here. He caught those 2 players, and then he caught somebody ahead, who was leading everybody in scoring.”

“He gets past everyone, and then you want to get to ‘Well, he played on different teams!’. Then you want to throw all this extra s**t at him. What does he have to do to say he’s the best?”

Also Read – “LeBron James is a better scorer than Michael Jordan in the NBA Playoffs!”: How the Lakers superstar has scored 30+ points more times than the Bulls legend

Can LeBron be the unanimous GOAT once and for all?

Most NBA fans who started following within the past 7 years or so already view LeBron as the GOAT. His longevity and continued excellence are ample reason for this take.

However, there are still some achievements that James has yet to make to reach that level. James is 2 championships shy of MJ with 4 – the same number as Shaquille O’Neal.

It is unlikely that he’ll ever get to 5 championships with how the Lakers are constructed. But if he does win another ring, the calls to anoint him will reach a crescendo difficult to match.

About the author
Amulya Shekhar

Amulya Shekhar

Amulya Shekhar is a sports junkie who thrives on the thrills and frills of live sports action across basketball, football (the American variant works too), parkour, adventure sports. He believes sports connect us to our best selves, and he hopes to help people experience sports more holistically.

Read more from Amulya Shekhar