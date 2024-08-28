‘Hater At Heart’ Trey Murphy Was Astonished By Kevin Durant’s Nonchalant Offensive Skill

Pelicans fans have watched Trey Murphy evolve into an elite 3-and-D wing, but his appearance on the Old Man and the Three podcast revealed an unexpected fanboy moment. When the conversation turned to the new NBA 2K25 player ratings, things got particularly interesting as Murphy reacted to Kevin Durant’s impressive 94 overall rating.

When asked about his favorite KD moments, Trey recalled his rookie year and said,

“I’m a hater at heart and so like I don’t really get too hype about other people doing stuff. But like I’m watching KD and I’m like, ‘This dude is elite’.”

Despite his best efforts, rookie Trey couldn’t help but be in awe of Kevin Durant, especially marveling at how effortlessly KD seemed to score.

“He’s going through a workout while like the guys on our team are guarding him as hard as they can.“

Trey also mentioned how, at times, it seemed as if KD didn’t even notice the defense. It’s incredibly frustrating to watch your team give their all on defense for 24 seconds, only for Durant to effortlessly pull up from one of his many sweet spots and softly sink the shot.

“He just doesn’t see contests and it was like really cool to watch. And that was like one of the only times when I was like, ‘This is the NBA, these guys are really, really good’.”

This moment quickly became one of Trey Murphy’s classic “Welcome to the NBA” experiences. Fortunately, his admiration for Durant was shared by the episode’s other guest, creating a lighthearted connection over their mutual admiration for the superstar.

Other NBA Stars also name Durant as their favorite player

2023 DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. shared his own love and respect for Team USA’s all-time leading scorer. “I mean, he was my favorite player growing up.” confessed Jackson Jr. Looks like the list of current NBA stars who have named Durant as their favorite keeps growing.

Anthony Edwards has been consistent on this list, even reiterating his feelings after facing KD during the playoffs this past season. “I think everybody here knows that’s my favorite player of all time so that was probably one of the best feelings ever, in my whole life,” Edwards said after dueling with KD in the first round.

After Durant and Team USA won the gold medal match against France, The 7’4 alien, Victor Wembanyama revealed, “This is my personal childhood favorite player… I made it clear to him that I wanted to learn from him and perhaps steal one or two of his secret techniques.”

It’s a terrifying prospect -Wemby scoring with the nonchalant dominance of KD. Only time will tell whether the Slim Reaper keeps his secrets to himself or not.