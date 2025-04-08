3x NBA Champ’s Hot Take Has Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic Below 7ft Kevin Durant

Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Accolades are a big component of NBA discourse. During conversations regarding the ranks of different players, we consider their achievements. Three-time NBA champion Danny Green believes there are some exceptions to that thinking. Despite Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic having more hardware to their name, he doesn’t believe their careers rank above Kevin Durant’s.

Durant is undeniably one of the best players in NBA history. But one critique of his career is his lack of sustained team success. He only has two titles, which he won alongside Curry on the Warriors. In comparison, Curry has four championships.

The Suns star has the Serbian star beat when it comes to rings, but Jokic’s individual accolades trump Durant’s. KD has only one MVP award, which came in 2014. Jokic, on the other hand, is a three-time MVP and could potentially win his fourth this season.

Durant’s scoring ability has swayed Green’s opinion. He took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to boldly claim that Durant is ahead of Curry and Jokic based on their careers.

“KD is just one of the most unique guys that I have ever seen play,” Green said. “I have him above a lot of people that most people don’t have him above. I have him above Steph [and Jokic].”

Danny Green says Kevin Durant is higher than Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry on the all-time scale “We’re never going to see a better scorer than him at 7 feet” ( @RunItBackFDTV ) pic.twitter.com/kdhlm98x3j — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 8, 2025

Durant’s slender build at seven feet combined with the ability to move like a guard is unheard of. In recent years, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren have followed in Durant’s footsteps. However, Green claims those guys are nowhere close to the scorer that Durant is.

The majority of hate toward KD is primarily due to how he attained his rings. Green firmly believes that has misconstrued the public’s perception regarding Durant’s greatness as a player.

Recently, KD stacked another milestone to his legendary NBA career, which adds more fuel to Green’s fiery take.

Durant joined a rare scoring club

The 2024-25 NBA season has been extremely disappointing for the Phoenix Suns. Despite their lack of team success, Durant reached an impressive individual milestone that brought some positivity to the season.

Durant became only the eighth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points. He accomplished the feat against the Grizzlies on February 11 and went on to finish the game with 34 points despite the game ending in a Suns loss.

Kevin Durant becomes the 8th player in NBA history to score 30,000 points.pic.twitter.com/JGMxwIsDBV — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 12, 2025

The free-throw pushed Durant into the company of LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michal Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Wilt Chamberlain. He still has a few more years under his belt, meaning he will most likely finish his career higher on that scoring list.