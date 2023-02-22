“Haven’t Even Taken Zhuri to Disneyworld!”: LeBron James Once Chose Retirement Over Trade From Lakers to Orlando

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his daughter Zhuri James after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is one of the most decorated athletes in the sporting world. About two weeks ago, he bolstered his case for the GOAT by adding NBA’s Scoring King to his resume. Bron took down a 39-year-old scoring record set by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Now LBJ has added Scoring King to a resume that already included 4 Championships, 4 MVPs, 4 Finals MVPs, 19x All-Star selections, and a lot more. On top of that, Bron is playing his 20th season in the NBA. He’s averaging a mind-boggling 30 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists despite turning 38.

After achieving the achievement many thought impossible, Bron only has one major goal left in his NBA career: to play with his son Bronny. While ESPN declared Bronny a Top-10 pick in their mock 2024 Draft, people better hope the Magic don’t pick him.

LeBron James once claimed he’d retire than play for Orlando

Ok, this sentence makes it feel like Orlando did something hideous to James or his family. Well, what did happen in Orlando isn’t the city’s fault by any measure. In 2020, when the COVID pandemic hit, the NBA shut down. In July, they resumed operations in a secure bubble. The players were quarantined away from the rest of the world.

LeBron James and the Lakers won the 2020 Championship inside the Bubble, and had to stay there for 95 whole days. Ninety-five days away from your wife, kids, and family is tough, and no one knows it better than the King.

In fact, the Bubble is the primary reason why LBJ would never want to step foot in Orlando again. In fact, Bron went as far as to admit that the ‘PTSD’ he gets from the city is why he’s never taken Zhuri to Disneyworld.

🤣 #TheShopHBO | @uninterrupted LeBron: “Anytime I hear Orlando right now I get PTSD.” Mav: “Orlando has no chance of free agency?”

LeBron: “They have no chance.” Mav: “What if you get traded to Orlando.”

Well, I guess his ‘PTSD’ doesn’t stop the King from balling. In the two games in Orlando since this statement, the King has averaged 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

Can the Lakers get Bronny?

The number of changes the Lakers have had to make to their roster to make a contender team around LeBron has led them basically pick-less in future drafts. Considering that Bronny is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft and they only have a 2nd round pick, it’s tough to imagine that they can draft him.

If Bron stays true to his statement, he’ll forego his $50.6 Million in the 2024-25 season and move to the team that drafted his elder son.

