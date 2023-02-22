HomeSearch

“Candace Parker Came at Me With a Butter Knife!”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals How 2x WNBA Champion Threatened Him Over a Bet

Raahib Singh
|Published 22/02/2023

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best entertainers related to the NBA industry. The big man can sing, dance, rap, be a DJ, and do so much more. After his legendary NBA career, O’Neal went on to become an analyst with TNT. Along with being an on-air analyst, Shaq also has a podcast with the network.

Over the years, Shaq has earned the love and affection of his audience through the various things he pulls off during the shows. From picking on his co-hosts to giving brutal analysis of the current NBA, to sometimes even spreading his own personal brand of hatred, Big Diesel does it all.

Another thing that the 7ft 1″ big man does is make irrational bets. One such bet was made on TNT Tuesday many days ago.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals how Candace Parker made him honor his bet

On 17th January, the Sixers played the Clippers on TNT. Playing 17 minutes in the first half, Joel Embiid had 28 points. Shaq bet that JoJo would finish with 50 points, or else he’ll get baby hair.

Well, he finished with 41 points, and Shaq had to honor his bet.

In the recent episode of the Big Podcast, O’Neal shared how he was made to honor the bet. Apparently, he wasn’t going to uphold his end of the bargain, till Candace Parker showed up with a butter knife right to his neck. O’Neal then had to put on his baby hair for the whole world to see.

That was a job well done by the 2x WNBA Champion. After all, she’s called Ace for a reason.

Shaq recently had to eat Frogs over yet another bet

Right before the NCAA Championship game, Shaquille O’Neal made a bold claim on Inside the NBA. He bet against his co-host Kenny Smith and his Georgia Bulldogs. He didn’t care who was the other team(TCU Horned Frogs).

In the end, the Bulldogs ended up giving TCU a historical beating, which meant, Shaq had to eat the frogs. After trying to weasel his way out, Shaq had no choice but to honor his word with Kenny.

The big man should really think twice before making such bets. While his frame can handle a lot, everyone has a limit xD

