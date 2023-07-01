Having Confirmed $126,000,000, Kyrie Irving Acknowledges Stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving’s Role in Mavericks Deal

Kyrie Irving made history earlier today after agreeing to a 3-year, $126 million deal to stay with the Dallas Mavericks. The 8-time All-Star’s contract was negotiated by his agent and stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving. Shetellia made history by becoming the first black woman agent to negotiate and complete an NBA contract. Irving, who alongside Doncic went just 5-11 for the Mavericks, acknowledged the role of his mother via an Instagram story.

Advertisement

The Dallas Mavericks were nicely poised to make the Playoffs before moving for Irving but lost the plot in the final weeks. The team failed to make the Playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 NBA season when Doncic was only a rookie. Irving also underwent a range of controversies and has been called out for his colorful social media history in recent months. Despite everything, the 31-year-old has received a $126 million contract, all thanks to his stepmother.

Kyrie Irving acknowledges stepmother’s role in Dallas Mavericks deal

Irving was linked with a number of other teams during free agency. This included the likes of the Miami Heat, the Houston Rockets, and even the LA Lakers.

Advertisement

Still, he will be happy with a 3-year deal which will earn him as much as an annual $42 million. Irving appears to be thinking of his long-term future and also has a player option for another year.

The Mavericks ended up having to let go of multiple assets in the form of Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and multiple second-round picks. The contract is being negotiated by his agent and stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving, who is his father Drederick’s second wife.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1674912290385145857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The unique achievement was first reported by Shams Charania on Twitter. Re-shared the post on Instagram, with the following caption:

“History for the tribe.”

Advertisement

Shetellia has been married to Kyrie’s father since 2004. His biological mother, Elizabeth, had sadly passed away when Irving was just 4 years old.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhenInDoubt4242/status/1675144311652925440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and multiple second-round picks.

Dallas Mavericks in crucial phase after re-signing Irving

The Dallas Mavericks have lost multiple squad players and also second-round picks in their bid to sign Irving. The front office clearly still believes that Irving has the potential to make the team better despite the disastrous start to his career as a Maverick.

Along with rookie Dereck Lively II, the Mavs have moved quickly in the offseason and need to make a few more moves. Both Irving and Doncic largely play as primary ball handlers and struggled to get wins for their team together.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/espn/status/1674914955626160129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even if they end up thriving next season, fans might view the sheer value of the contract as a stumbling block for the near future. Nobody doubts Irving’s talent.. However, his personal issues and injury troubles have made some fans believe the Mavs made the wrong decision.