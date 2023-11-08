When Michael Jordan’s Son Jeffrey Jordan Ended Up Assaulting Hospital Staff After a Fall in a Mexican Club

In 2021, Michael Jordan‘s son Jeffrey Jordan found himself in jail in Scottsdale, Arizona. This all stemmed from an altercation he had at a hospital after a long night out. There was no rhyme or reason for the altercation in question, but Jordan was held in prison for one hour before being released.

The incident, as covered by ABC15 Arizona started at a restaurant named Casa Amigos. When the police were responding to a call in the area, restaurant staff asked them to help Jordan. Allegedly, he had slipped and hit the back of his head causing bleeding. This prompted the police to take him to the nearest hospital.

It is here where the altercation occurred. According to reports, while he was being treated in the hospital, Jordan assaulted hospital staff. He was promptly booked for aggravated assault and taken to Scottsdale City Jail.

As mentioned earlier, following the incident, the then-32-year-old was released one hour after he was booked. Furthermore, Jeffrey was never charged with any crime, only booked. Following that, there were no further reports on the incident. One can only assume that everything was sorted out behind the scenes.

Jeffrey Jordan tried to follow in his father Michael Jordan’s footsteps

Michael Jordan’s children all shared his love for basketball. This was especially true for Jeffrey Jordan, his oldest. Jeffrey played college basketball at the University of Illinois and the University of Central Florida. In many ways, he was trying to follow in his father’s footsteps. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out.

Despite having the desire to play in the NBA, Jeffrey just wasn’t skilled enough to make it. Standing at 6’1″, he wasn’t exactly the spitting image of the 6’6″ MJ. Nevertheless, he is doing well for himself, especially from a business standpoint.

He is the co-founder of the Jordan Avakian group, a consultancy group based out of Chicago, Illinois. What’s more, he also runs Heir Jordan, a philanthropic organization, alongside his younger brother Marcus Jordan, with whom he played basketball at UCF.

They may not be playing basketball at the professional level, but Jeffrey and Marcus have come a long way. Safe to say, their father is proud of what they have accomplished so far.