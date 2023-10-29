Having Not Played Anthony Edwards’ Timberwolves In 2 Years, Jimmy Butler Taunts Minnesota Fans By Blowing Kisses At Them

Recently, Jimmy Butler paid a visit to the city of Minnesota. Having played for the Minnesota Timberwolves for one season, one would assume a returning superstar would be serenaded with applause. However, it is quite the opposite in the case of Jimmy Buckets. Rather than a warm welcome, he was bombarded, as Bally Sports pointed out, with chants of “Where is Jimmy?”.

Last night, the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Miami Heat in what was a one-sided clash. The Heat without Jimmy stood no chance against the T-Wolves who cruised to a 106-90 win. This is what led to the disrespectful but hilarious chants from the T-Wolves faithful. But, how did Butler respond? Well, he blew kisses at the opposing fans.

Timberwolves fans have had a problem with Butler for quite some time now. His departure from Minnesota was nothing short of controversial. What’s more, it has been almost two years since he last played against them. His last outing in The Gopher State was on November 24, 2021, where the Heat once again lost, this time 113-101.

All this put together led to many fans predicting Jimmy’s absence from the lineup for last night’s game. The Heat decided to rest the six-time All-Star who played against both the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons. But, that hasn’t stopped T-Wolves fans from calling him out for “ducking” them.

Jimmy Butler wasn’t a fan of the Timberwolves roster and the nonchalance of the players

Jimmy Butler is a player who wants to win. He gives it his all on the court for the sole purpose of securing victory. However, he didn’t find that chance while he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jimmy spent the entire 2017-2018 season with the team and then proceeded to play 10 games with them in the 2018-2019 season before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The relationship between Himmy and the organization broke down because they just couldn’t see eye-to-eye. Given his personality, Butler couldn’t stand the nonchalance of the T-Wolves players. This was especially true when it came to the younger players on the team like Karl-Anthony Towns.

This led to the infamous clash that saw Butler lead the third-stringers against the starters in a practice match. As, Jeff Teague, who was on the roster at the time described it, it was a slaughter. One that saw Jimmy embarrass KAT and the starters.

Since being traded, Butler has played plenty of games against Minnesota. It’s only in recent times that he hasn’t taken to the court against them. That being said, to say that he is ducking them is a bit of a stretch. After all, knowing him, he would love to play and “school” them once more.