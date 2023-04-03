“He Changed His Name to Bronny James”: LeBron James Reveals How His Eldest Son Pursued a Separate Legacy With Name Change

LeBron James previously disclosed how his eldest son Bronny James craftily changed his name to ensure he moulds his own legacy.

LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny James have quite the relationship. Having had Bronny, when he was merely 19, it’s understandable as to why the relationship between the pair is extremely lenient.

James has been a first-hand witness to how Bronny has navigated through his life so far. Expectedly, they have cultivated a relationship resemblant to that of friends, rather than the atypical ‘Father-Son’ companionship.

Although, being associated with the James name comes with a myriad of expectations and obligations, that are already in motion. Bronny James, rather than looking forward to the challenge, forged a way to establish his own legacy.

His father, LeBron James revealed precisely how Bronny came about his wits and manoeuvred the move.

LeBron James revealed how Bronny James duped him into a name change

LeBron James bestowed the honor of being a Jr. upon Bronny when the latter was born. About a couple of years ago, James appeared on his show, ‘The Shop’.

While filming the episode, James delved into the subject of how Bronny changed his name to concoct a lasting legacy of his own. One that would be relevant to him, rather than his father.

James said:

“I asked him, What you want to do with this? You want to get to the pros? He said ‘Yeah’. I asked him why. He said ‘Cos I want to make a name for myself’.

The 38-year-old continued:

By the way, he changed his name to Bronny. I didn’t. He changed his name. I made him a junior, but he Bronny to the world.”

James previously explained his rue regarding the naming of his eldest child, on another similar episode of The Shop. The four-time NBA champion expressed his regret in the matter and stated that, with the current knowledge he possesses, he would have done things differently.

Nonetheless, as visibly seen, James wasn’t frustrated by his son’s actions. In fact, an argument can be made for the fact that the four-time NBA MVP and his wife, Savannah James were able to comprehend the rationale behind their son’s decision.

Is Bronny James going to declare for the 2023 NBA draft?

A five-star draft prospect of the 2023 NBA draft, Bronny James has been gearing up for this moment. The 18-year-old is predicted to be a Top 10 pick, were he to declare himself for the draft. However, it’s well worth noting that Bronny could go to college.

As far as prospects go, James is talented. His scoring prowess from all three levels, aligned with his father’s passing and approach to the game makes him invaluable. Bronny James will inevitably begin to construct his own legacy.

Rest assured, when he does, the NBA world will realize him for who he is.