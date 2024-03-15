“He Gets a Lot of Hype Just for Being LeBron’s Son”: Bronny James’ Potential NBA Future Has NBA Fans Chipping In

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bronny James after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James’ USC season came to an end with the Pac-12 tournament 70-49 loss to Arizona. Now, the bigger question is whether Bronny will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft or stay with USC for another season. While the final decision solely lies with the 19-year-old, there are a lot of speculations regarding his NBA career. Recently, fans chimed in with their take on whether the Lakers should go for him in the upcoming draft to keep LeBron James happy.

Advertisement

LBJ has repeatedly mentioned his desire to share the court with his sons Bronny and Bryce. Although he’d like to be on the same team, LeBron would also be down to take the opportunity of playing against Bronny soon. Despite his wishes, fans don’t think that the 19-year-old is ready yet for the biggest basketball platform in the world. In a YouTube clip uploaded by TickPick, a fan said,

“No way. I think he gets a lot of hype just for being LeBron’s son. I don’t think that he is NBA ready. I mean, not to say that he’ll never be, but, he’s not an NBA guy yet.”

Advertisement

Fans pointed out that the USC has been terrible this season and Bronny has not done enough to help his team out. But it’s also important to remember that the youngster went through a scary health situation with his cardiac arrest last year. Because of that, he lost months of playing time. His health scare was also one of the reasons that cost Bronny his spot on the ESPN Mock Draft for 2024 and now he is being looked at as a prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft.

However, as per a post by NBA Central, there’s a Western Conference executive who believes that Bronny should get the benefit of the doubt.

The executive said that Bronny missed four months of playing time because of his health issue and then was rushed back into the game. In addition to that, he was also playing for a relatively weaker team and hence his efforts couldn’t amount to anything. He said,

“To the kid’s credit, I think he did his best.” Despite that, some fans are not impressed by Bronny’s USC season and even though they believe he has potential, fans think Bronny should give himself another year at the college level.

Advertisement

LeBron James’ dream is also on the line

LeBron’s wish to play alongside his boy will depend upon whether Bronny declares for the NBA Draft this year. Even though it’s a father’s dream, fans have been critical of LBJ for putting so much pressure on the youngster. He has hyped up Bronny’s game on his social media in the past but when he was dropped from the Mock Draft, LeBron let out his frustration on pundits who he believed were putting more pressure on his son.

In the recently concluded USC season, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games. Now, even though these are not NBA numbers, he can be picked higher up in the draft if he decides to appear for it. The reason behind that is that there’s not an abundance of talent available to be picked. Bronny will not be the first overall pick, but he’ll definitely find a respectable spot if he declares.