“He Has My Back”: Jamal Murray Reflects on the “Unspoken” Bond He Has With Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets look whole again with Nikola Jokic back in the lineup following a month-long absence due to injury, and few will be happier than Jamal Murray, his long-time trusted deputy. This year, they will also travel to the All-Star game together for the first time, a special moment for the duo.

Murray, after the Nuggets’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier today, was asked about his relationship with the Serbian, and he took a trip down memory lane to when they were young and not good enough to start for the team.

Murray was drafted #7 in 2016 and Jokic #41 in the second round two years ago. They formed a bond riding the bench together and developed a friendship that isn’t flashy, but one where they always know they’ve got each other’s backs.

“I think there’s a whole lot of games, a whole lot of friendship, relationships, symmetry, unspoken communication. It’s really cool, honestly,” Murray said to the media. “We weren’t very good to start. We both came off the bench together. It really was him and Gary [Harris] that started the two-man and the handoffs and stuff.”

Murray is averaging 25.5 points per game this season, and carried the Denver Nuggets to a 10-6 run in Jokic’s absence. There were arguments about him deserving a spot on the All-Star roster before 2026 itself, but this year, he deserves it even more so.

Continuing on his bond with Jokic, Murray revealed, “I have his back, and he has my back…it’s fun to have that kind of relationship with the greatest player in the world. I’m grateful for the opportunity and grateful to be here.”

Jamal Murray on his relationship with Nikola Jokić and making the All-Star game as teammates. pic.twitter.com/opJcpml42y — Brendan Vogt (@BrendanVogt) February 2, 2026

This is also vital for the Nuggets’ on-court chemistry, with very few duos in the NBA having an understanding as deep as Jokic and Murray. They were both instrumental in their 2023 championship run, and this season, they could very well have another run at it.