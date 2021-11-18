“I’m a bit like Shaq, Magic, Garnett, and Kobe”: Giannis Antetokounmpo plays himself up by naming some former NBA legends as his player comparison

Giannis Antetokounmpo disclosed the past NBA players he would best compare his game too. Names legends like Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, among others.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players the league has ever seen. Rightfully nicknamed “The Greek Freak”, the Bucks forward is a tough force to reckon with on both sides of the paint. Being a two-way superstar, Giannis is well-equipped with all the abilities to be a menace on the defensive end and score points at his own will, offensively.

At only 26 years of age, Giannis has put up an incredible Hall-Of-Fame type resume. Over a span of 8 years, the forward has made 5 All-Star appearances, 5 All-NBA selections, 4 All-Defensive selections, the 2017 MIP, 2-time MVP, a DPOY, and even won his first championship this past season while lifting the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy.

Also Read: Stephen Curry recalls how the Bulls legend motivated him to build his brand

Frankly speaking, we haven’t seen a player as unique as Giannis. Standing at 6-foot-11, Antetokounmpo commands over the court. Apart from being a bully down in the post, he can even dribble and pass the rock as efficiently as a guard. And this season, the Bucks leader has improved his form and is now converting 1.4 3-pointers per game at a 30.8% from beyond the arc, which is better efficiency than Damian Lillard and as much as Luka Doncic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo lists a few NBA greats as his player comparison

Comparing Giannis to a former NBA player will frankly not be possible. However, Antetokounmpo took it upon himself to list down a few players as his player comparisons.

Recently, the 9-year veteran made an appearance on GQ Sports’ “Actually Me”, where he named some of the league’s greatest players as his player comparison. One of the questions read:

What past NBA player would be the best comparison to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis answered: “I don’t know. I’ll say a little bit of Shaq. The dominance there, getting in the paint. A little bit of Magic. Being able to come down the court, go coast to coast and find teammates, put teammates in the right spot. A little bit of KG, having that edge, that toughness, that mental toughness that nothing can break you. You do whatever it takes. A little bit of Kobe, work ethic. I try to take a little bit of every player. To compare myself with one player, I don’t really know. It’s a great question. If there’s a player out there that you guys think I should compare myself with, you guys let me know.”

Also Read: Warriors’ superstar and leading MVP candidate is on the verge of establishing yet another NBA record

Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kevin Garnett, and Kobe Bryant? Those are some seriously talented names to associate yourself with. However, it is safe to say that Antetokounmpo has proved himself to be worthy of such high praises.