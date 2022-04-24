“Hell no pineapple does not belong on pizza!”: When Steph Curry ‘solved’ the national discourse on pineapple pizza with Ayesha Curry

Steph Curry gave NBA fans his view on whether or not he liked pineapple pizza with a resounding no to Ayesha Curry.

The age-old question on whether or not pineapples belong on pizza has plagued society for years but fear not as Golden State Warriors superstar, Steph Curry, has a definitive answer on what he feels is the right choice.

NBA players aren’t new to this question as several ones before and after Steph Curry have tried to put this debate to rest. Guys like LeBron James and Andre Drummond have said that they actually liked to have something fruity on their pizza like pineapple.

It certainly is an acquired taste and it clearly a taste that hasn’t been acquired by the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, and the entirety of the Portland Trailblazers social media team?

No. Pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza. Never has and never will…I look down on those who put it on pizza #ConnectRipCity https://t.co/rdcmDiaGfF — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 19, 2022

Also read: “My daughter, Riley, threw the Nike and Adidas shoes across the room”: Steph Curry revealed how he landed on Under Armour as his final pick with the help of his two-year-old

There are other toppings that suit pizza much more than any fruit and that cannot be debated. Whether it’s a vegetarian option like bell peppers and onions or a non-vegetarian option like chicken, pepperoni, or mincemeat; these will always be far superior than fruit on the Italian dish.

Steph Curry on whether pineapple belongs on pizza or not.

With Ayesha Curry being a professional chef and having her own cookbook, it’s safe to say that he has a grasp on what flavors works well with others. Given her expertise on the matter, she was asked this question on IG live.

Instead of answering it herself, he called out for Steph Curry to answer the question to which he hilariously replied with a simple, ‘Hell no!’

Also read: “Nikola Jokic the first superstar to experience the Golden State Warriors’ PTSD!”: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green are inciting the fear of god in the reigning MVP

This is what a majority of people would reply with if asked the question but it feels as though there’s always that one person, perhaps 1 out of every 8, who can’t help but admit their love for the ‘delicacy’

It’s safe to say that Steph Curry is on the right side of this discourse and we would be honored to envelop him into our fold of ‘true pizza lovers’.