NFL Munich Game 2022: Time, Venue, Everything You Need To Know

Nov 10, 2022; Munich, Germany; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses with participants during an NFL Flag Football community event at the FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This Sunday, the NFL action is going to start with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing each other in international territory. For the first time, Germany will host an American football game.

This game will be the 4th out of the 5 international games that will take place this season. The final game is between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Mexico.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in Munich. pic.twitter.com/CNcqekBRpD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2022

When? Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 AM EST, making it the first game of the day.

Where? The match will take place at Allianz Arena, the home of the football club, Bayern Munich. This stadium is one of the bigger and grander stadiums in Germany.

How to watch? The game will be available for streaming on NFL Network.

Also Read: ‘Tablet-Breaker’ Tom Brady Wants His Children To Keep Their iPads Away At Night In Order To Avoid Messing Up Their Sleep Schedules

All You Need To Know About 2022 NFL Munich Game

The Seattle Seahawks come in with a record of 6-3 while leading the NFC West. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers show up with a record of 4-5 while also leading their respective division, NFC South.

The Seahawks are heavily outplaying the expectations placed on them with veteran quarterback Geno Smith leading the offense. He has looked better than his predecessor and quite frankly, like a top 10 quarterback in the league.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are underperforming and are looking to right the ship against a confident Seahawks squad. Brady is going through his fair share of off the field struggles as well while trying to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs.

🏈🇩🇪 Touchdown Germany! 👀 Tom Brady & the @Buccaneers land in Munich ahead of Sunday’s historic game 🏟️ Anyone off to the Allianz @BucsUK ??#NFLMunich #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/XmySUMayip — Paul Higham (@SportsPaulH) November 11, 2022

The Seahawks have a very clean injury report with only one notable player, Marquise Goodwin with a questionable tag. However, he should be ready to go according to head coach Pete Carroll.

The Buccaneers on the other hand, have ruled out wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Luke Goedeke, and linebacker JJ Russell, with tight end Cameron Brate questionable.

International NFL fans in Germany will be in for a treat seeing a very hot Seahawks team go up against one of the greatest players to ever play the sport.

Also Read: Rob Gronkowski Once Gifted Bitcoin Worth $31,000 To The Tom Brady Fan Who Amicably Returned The GOAT’s 600th TD Pass Ball