NBA Analyst Roasts Kevin Durant Over Burner Accounts, Urges Him to Finish His Career “Strong”

Kevin Durant’s alleged social media burner account activities continue to become ingrained in popular culture, especially within the NBA community. His decision to simply wait for the situation to blow over clearly has not worked. The saga has only grown larger, with more people now convinced than ever that it was Durant who spoke ill of his current and former teammates.

Advertisement

Announcers have taken digs at Durant, and analysts frequently bring it up on their YouTube podcasts, often roasting him over the situation. Memes continue to flood social media, and betting site Kalshi has even begun taking bets on what his next burner account name might be.

So, ahead of the Rockets’ matchup in Toronto against the Raptors, TSN host Leo Rautins had a little fun during the pregame coverage. Rautins co-hosts, Kate Beirness and Sam Mitchell were giving a breakdown of Durant‘s season, and how he had come up short in a few moments. Rautin then pretended to roast them as if he had his own burner.

“Hold on a sec, I just got to check my burner account. ‘Kate Beirness, she can’t talk good on TV. Sam Mitchell’s a bum,'” he joked, which got big smiles from Mitchell and Beirness.

Getting roasted in the States is one thing, but now they’re doing it in Canada? No more running away from the allegations now. Durant is officially cooked.

That said, it wasn’t all fun and games with Rautins. He decided to share some personal advice with Duran about how important it is for him to focus on the hardwood and not about the off the court shenanigans.

“Finish your career strong. You don’t need this burner garbage. You don’t need that in your career. You don’t need people talking about this stuff. It’s garbage,” said the analyst. And he’s right on the money. In 20 years no one will remember the outlandish tales of KD being a Twitter bully or supposedly dissing some of his teammates.

Leo Rautins can’t stop trolling Kevin Durant and his recent burner account controversy “Hold on a sec, I just got to check my burner account. Kate Beirness, she can’t talk good on TV. Sam Mitchell’s a bum.” “Finish your career strong. You don’t need this burner garbage. You… pic.twitter.com/zHSmYjPWA2 — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) March 10, 2026

What people will ultimately remember is that Durant, who is a lock for the Hall of Fame, will have had one of the most prestigious and successful careers of all time. Two rings at minimum, multiple gold medals representing his country, and his name etched above Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list. That legacy will likely last a lot longer than the heat surrounding his social media antics.

Now the bigger question is how he will hold up in the playoffs. KD cannot stay off the internet forever, and if Houston goes home early, he will surely try to control the narrative to keep his critics quiet. The Rockets are a sneaky good squad in the conference, but the West is also stacked. As always, we will just have to wait and see.