“He’s Too Talented”: Excited by Ace Bailey’s Potential, Dwayne Wade Recalls 5th Overall Picks That Have Been Hall of Famers

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey looks on after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The future of the NBA came in a wave this past draft class. Top players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey went within the first few selections, with Bailey specifically going fifth overall to the Utah Jazz. No. 5 is actually a sneaky lucky spot, according to Dwyane Wade.

The Miami Heat legend spoke about Bailey during a recent edition of his podcast on his Wy Network channel. However, more than Bailey being on the Jazz, a team that Wade is a minority owner of, he revealed why the fifth overall pick has such a rich history.

“History shows you that the fifth pick could be a really good pick. Some incredible players have been drafted at that fifth pick that have changed organizations,” stated the Hall of Famer.

Who were some of the names? “Kevin Garnett. Charles Barkley. Myself. Ray Allen. Just some cool names that have been drafted that are Hall of Famers,” recalled Wade. That’s a dynamite list of ballers from the NBA past. Bailey has some big shoes to fill.

Fortunately, Wade thinks he will carry that No. 5 torch. “Getting a young guy like Ace Bailey, with the talent that he has, you cannot pass him up. Even though the rumor mill was saying that he wanted to go to certain teams, there is no way you can pass him up. He’s too talented,” he said.

“He’s one of those guys that can just walk in the gym and get you 30. He’s one of those Melo-type of scorers. You had to get him,” Wade added, who then commended the Jazz organization for having such a terrific draft.

“I think Kenny and the staff did an amazing job of grabbing the young fella. The young man and his family made their way down to Utah and he seemed excited to be there. He got right to the court.”

What’s amazing is that the Jazz went from a 17-56 season, which had them dead last, to a position of being much more tolerable for the upcoming season. “Everyone is excited about the young core in Utah. Obviously not just Ace. Chris Guy, Walter Clayton Jr. as well,” stated Wade, who then graded the Jazz as the team that had the best draft.

“When you grade the Utah Jazz’s draft, I personally thought they had the best draft overall for what they did. It’s really Boston Celtics-like. Taking some chances on some young guys.”

Bailey probably won’t be the Jazz’s full answer. But there is plenty of room for growth, not just for the team, but for the organization itself. The Jazz have not ever recaptured the glory of the John Stockton and Karl Malone days. Perhaps this is the team to bounce them back.