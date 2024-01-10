12 Years After Trying to Get Erik Spoelstra Fired, LeBron James Celebrates Heat Coach’s $120M Extension

The details of Erik Spoelstra’s contract extension were revealed and LeBron James couldn’t be happier for the Miami Heat coach. Taking to X (formerly “Twitter”), the Los Angeles Lakers superstar congratulated Coach Spo by stating that the latter deserved every penny of the contract. While these words are more than warranted, it does seem amusing that James is praising Spoelstra, given that 12 years ago, he didn’t quite feel the same way about the Heat’s head coach. In fact, LBJ reportedly tried to get Spoelstra fired from his job during his time in Miami.

The Miami Heat have reached an agreement with Erik Spoelstra, extending their relationship for eight more years. Having signed him to a $120 million deal, the Florida side is offering their head coach the most committed coaching money in history.

LeBron James was among the many supporters who congratulated Spoelstra. Hyping up the 53-year-old, LBJ wrote:

Worth Every Single Cent of that contract!!! Congrats Spo!!

It seems rather odd that LeBron is expressing happiness for his former coach. During his stint with the Miami Heat, minority owner Raanan Katz revealed that the King tried getting Spo fired.

However, according to Norris Cole, Coach Spo received immense support and backing from team President Pat Riley. Getting all his players together, Riley made it pretty clear that Spoelstra wasn’t going to be fired under his tenure as the President.

Riley’s decision turned out to be extremely beneficial for everybody. Displaying faith in Spoelstra allowed the Miami Heat to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in the very next season as well as the following year (2012 & 2013). While the franchise has yet to see a championship since, Spoelstra has overseen quite a bit of playoff success in that period, despite rosters that were underwhelming at best. Without a doubt, he has blossomed into arguably the best head coach in the NBA right now.

LeBron James reached the NBA Finals in all years playing for Erik Spoelstra

The Miami Heat managed to assemble one of the greatest squads ever. Bringing in LeBron James and Chris Bosh to share the locker room with Dwyane Wade, the Heatles were strong contenders to win it all.

In their first season together, the Florida side reached the NBA Finals. However, in what is regarded as the most disappointing loss in Finals history, LeBron James and Co. were left shaken by a considerably less talented Dallas Mavericks side.

With the coaching staff and a majority of the team’s roster intact, the Miami organization reached the Finals for a second straight time in 2012. Facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Heat won 4-1 and lifted the title. That wasn’t all. The team went back-to-back to win the 2013 championship as well, overcoming the San Antonio Spurs.

While their relationship had a rocky start, Bron and Spo have mended things. Now, the both of them are often even seen praising each other. A year ago, LBJ took to social media, lauding the coaches of the Heat for their incredible commitment to player development. Reciprocating, Spoelstra has often praised James for being the outstanding player that he is.