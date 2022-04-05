Basketball

“LeBron James needs to come to Cleveland! Bring Bronny too!”: Kevin Love expresses his desire to bring Lakers star and his son, back home

"LeBron James needs to come to Cleveland! Bring Bronny too!": Kevin Love expresses his desire to bring Lakers star and his son, back home
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Nikola Jokic has as many double-doubles as Giannis has games played! 64!": NBA Reddit uncovers shocking stat, further adding to Nuggets star's case to win MVP
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James needs to come to Cleveland! Bring Bronny too!": Kevin Love expresses his desire to bring Lakers star and his son, back home
“LeBron James needs to come to Cleveland! Bring Bronny too!”: Kevin Love expresses his desire to bring Lakers star and his son, back home

Kevin Love knows LeBron James is nothing if not loyal to his hometown – he…