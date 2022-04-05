“LeBron James needs to come to Cleveland! Bring Bronny too!”: Kevin Love expresses his desire to bring Lakers star and his son, back home

Kevin Love knows LeBron James is nothing if not loyal to his hometown – he may leave, but he always goes back.

Kevin Love wants LeBron James back in a maroon jersey – who could have seen that coming. The pair won the only championship for the city in 2016 and were a part of 4 straight final runs. K-Love hopes Bron has the same number of homecomings as Michael Jordan’s unretiring(2).

The former UCLA man may have been great with the Timberwolves, but he will always be a champion with the Cavs. That was possible because the Lakers man was there, and with the team assembled now, Bron can make one final push for that fifth finger-ring. Or so it may seem because unless he comes home as a free agent, the Lakers will not let him go for less than a packet of chips.

The Lakers have been at the helm of some dubious decision making but letting LBJ walk for free would be the worst. They currently have no draft stock and have the oldest squad in the league. A rebuild is only possible if they move their most prized asset for value, and the Cavalier’s front office knows this. They would be the first people to say yes, provided he comes to them in 2023 – not this summer.

Kevin Love wants LeBron James back on the Cavs “Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio love him. It’d be great to get Bronny over here too and then we’ll call it a day.” https://t.co/wvHuVJypB9 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 5, 2022

LeBron James might find it harder this time around going back home – The Cavaliers may deny him that opportunity

While fans from Ohio would love to have James back – the front office in Cleveland might have other plans. The last time around, James was only 30 and was showing no signs of slowing down. The decision to bring him back was a no-brainer, it isn’t that straightforward anymore.

Although he is capable of playing like he was 7 years ago, the chances of him doing that regularly have been coming down drastically. He’s been out injured for more than what he was in the first 10 years of his career during his time with the Lakers. Father time may have delayed his decision to collect from Bron, but he does not forget.

LGM will do everything to land Bronny in Cleveland and then sing that one-year minimum — KiNg (@KiNgl077) April 5, 2022

With him being so close to retirement, and the Lakers looking to extort Cleveland for every last draft pick they have, it may not be the wisest choice considering the future of the franchise. It took them all of four years to get to a position where they could cope without James, why ruin it by bringing him back. Recovery from this move would be setting them back a few good years.

Players may come and go, but the stadium doors got to remain open. LBJ or otherwise, the Cleveland Cavaliers must go on.

