“Hey Steph, so sorry you slipped, but it wasn’t me”: American rapper Kid Cudi shuts down conspiracy theories of him being responsible for Stephen Curry’s fall during the opening night against the Lakers

Hip Hop artist Kid Cudi denies the accusation of being the reason behind Stephen Curry’s fall during the third quarter of the NBA’s opening night. The Warriors superstar accidentally slipped due to a spilled drink on the court.

The opening night of the 2021-22 season took place at the Staples Center between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Thus Hollywood made sure to be in good attendance. Celebrities such as Adele, Jack Nicholson, Floyd Mayweather, and Kevin Hart were seated frontcourt.

Unfortunately, the LA Lakers would lose to the Warriors 121-114. However, one of the highlights of the game was involving rapper Kid Cudi. The American rapper was seated at the front row wearing a turquoise Space Jam Tune Squad jersey.

During the third quarter of the game, an instance involved two-time MVP Stephen Curry slipping and falling on the hardwood due to a spilled drink. Luckily for the Warriors fan, the scary fall didn’t result in a mishap.

As Cudi was a close witness to Curry’s fall, the internet didn’t leave a second to blame the rapper for the accident, which they thought was on purpose. Social media went into overdrive, accusing the rapper of intentionally spilling the drink. However, Cudi would later rubbish all the accusations.

Kid Cudi dismisses accusations of him being the reason behind Stephen Curry’s accidental fall during the season opener against the LA Lakers.

The Dub Nation had their heartbeats stopped momentarily when Steph Curry went down on the floor during the third quarter of the match against the Lakers. Fortunately, the fall was nothing serious but a small bruise on the knee.

However, social media was quick to come up with their theories. The internet was buzzing with the news of Kid Cudi almost trying to twist Curry’s ankle via the spilled drink.

Kid Cudi almost being responsible for a Steph Curry broken ankle is not what I was expecting when I woke up today — speedy morman (@SpeedyMorman) October 20, 2021

who spilled the drink tho we need to know — john ★ (@johnkrug_) October 20, 2021

However, the ‘Day n Nite’ maker rubbished all the accusations terming them as bogus. Cudi took to social media to clarify his stance.

To Steph Curry. Im so sorry U slipped it wasnt me. Good game chancho. — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) October 20, 2021

These people a couple seats down from me. People kept walkin in it and it spread. Shit was everywhere. I put my drink under my seat off the floor to SPECIFICALLY avoid this situation. So yea. Thats the realla https://t.co/lIdNYBx6CI — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) October 20, 2021

However, the results of the match swung in favor of the Dub Nation. The Warriors defeated the Lakers, with Curry notching his career 8th triple-double.