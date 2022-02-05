“I’m rockin this b***h to the game and then framing it”: Kid Cudi “geeks out” after Joe Burrow sends him his AFC championship jersey.

Joe Burrow said his childhood idol growing up was Kid Cudi. And after he sent Cudi his jersey, the Hip Hop star was ecstatic.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

After the game, Joe Burrow and his childhood idol Kid Cudi had quite the exchange.

Sunday was Kid Cudi’s birthday and he took to Twitter to say that the Bengals’ win was the “best birthday gift ever to be honest.” Burrow then mentioned that Kid Cudi reached out to him earlier in the week.

“The situation that I’m in socially doesn’t really feel real to me. Because, you know, in my head I’m just the same ol’ guy. One of my idols growing up, Kid Cudi, reached out to me yesterday.”

Joe Burrow says Kid Cudi, originally from Ohio, was one of his idols growing up and still listens to his music before every game. The rapper reached out to Burrow before yesterday’s win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V7uHgHGcn7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2022

And the Cudi retweeted a video of Burrow showing his admiration for the Super Bowl-bound young stud.

Man this has to be the illest shit ever✌🏾💖 😭 beautiful fuckin game today brother!! https://t.co/W1nIe2qPhF — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) January 31, 2022

Kid Cudi was geeked after Joe Burrow sent him his game-winning jersey

Burrow gifted the jersey he wore in the team’s AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs to Kid Cudi. And then Cudi tweeted a picture to hail praise at the young QB.

“Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey. He said yes and sent it right away. I’m rockin this b—-h to the game and then framing it. I am so geeked right now,” he tweeted.

.@JoeyB grew up idolizing @KidCudi. He got to give him something special after the AFC Championship Game. ⤵ pic.twitter.com/jKznvsPU5N — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 4, 2022

