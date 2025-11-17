“Hooping Is Done for Me”: Cade Cunningham Speaks on How He Thought His Basketball Journey Was Over at 16

Out of all the stars in the NBA, Cade Cunningham has been among the most impressive. After a remarkable 2024-25 campaign, Cunningham has responded by elevating his play to a completely different level. The Detroit Pistons are experiencing the most success in franchise history since the days of Chauncey Billups. However, there was once a time when Cunningham feared his basketball career was nearing its end.

Advertisement

It’s hard to believe someone like Cade Cunningham thought his basketball career would come crashing down before it could even flourish. The 6-foot-6 guard was a five-star prospect for the majority of his adolescence.

Cunningham grew up in Arlington, Texas. But when the time came to begin his high school career, he elected to move away from his family to attend Montverde Academy in Florida. Although living abroad brought upon some fear, Cunningham was ready for the challenge. Unfortunately, the challenges the 16-year-old would face were not related to basketball.

“My first month at Montverde, I move away from all my family. I go through like the first death. I’ve never had anyone in my family, nobody around me die. Two more deaths. Then, 2 weeks after, I find out my ex-girlfriend’s pregnant and I’m having a daughter,” Cunningham revealed in an interview with Kevin Durant on Boardroom.

It felt as if issues kept piling up one after the other. Cunningham was able to overcome the deaths he suffered in his family. However, the addition of a daughter made him think he had to close the curtains on his basketball dreams.

“I was stuck. I’m thinking I’ve got to go back to the crib and be a dad. Hooping is done for me,” Cunningham revealed.

Thankfully, that wasn’t the case. Cunningham proceeded to play basketball with the help of his parents. They were very active during his daughter’s infancy stage, allowing Cunningham to excel while at Montverde. Their involvement is something Cade will never take for granted.

“My parents, I’m so thankful for them. They’ve been such a support system for me with my daughter and everything,” Cunningham said.

His daughter being with his parents in Arlington led him to pick Oklahoma State University, so he could be close to her. It all worked out well for Cunningham in the end, who, after a brilliant year in college, was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cunningham’s daughter, Riley, will be turning seven in December. She can be found at Detroit Pistons games supporting her father and bringing good energy to the team. It has certainly been working as Detroit boasts the best record in the Eastern Conference. A reality that wouldn’t have been possible if Cunningham truly did walk away from basketball.