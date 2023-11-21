Hornets’ PJ Washington Mocks Jayson Tatum Referencing 4-Month Old Speech After 121-118 Win : “Not Bad for a Monday Night on League Pass”

The Boston Celtics have played near-perfect basketball over the past 10 days. After being undefeated during their 3-game homestand, Jayson Tatum and co. began their four-game road trip with three straight wins. Tonight, the Cs, facing the Charlotte Hornets, were expected to clinch yet another victory, marking their 7th straight win. Instead, LaMelo Ball and co. stunned the Eastern Conference’s table-toppers.

Tatum had a great display. The star forward erupted for 45 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks. Yet, the 25-year-old couldn’t manage to secure the win for his team. Backed by LaMelo Ball’s 36-point near triple-double, the Hornets successfully mounted a come-from-the-back win, erasing an 18-point deficit.

However, only 4 months back, during a summer camp, while motivating a group of youngsters, JT randomly attacked the North Carolina side.

“I don’t decide we’re playing the Hornets tonight and I’m going to chill. I only get to go to Charlotte two times a year. Somebody paid their money to come watch me play. I’m not trying to be arrogant, but there’s a bunch of kids in there with my shoes and my jersey.”

And just because we’re playing Charlotte on NBA League Pass on a Monday and ain’t nobody f***ing watching, I don’t say ‘yeah, I’m chilling tonight’. That’s not what the best players do.” Tatum said.

Upsetting Joe Mazzulla’s boys, PJ Washington, taunted Tatum for this diss towards the Hornets. As he was entering the team’s locker room, Washington said,

“Not bad for a Monday night on League Pass.”

The Charlotte Hornets record their 4th win of the season against Jayson Tatum and co.

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the worst-performing teams this season. Before their contest against the Celtics, the franchise suffered nine losses out of their first 12 games.

Their win against the Boston Celtics was only the fourth one of the season. And several players had a huge role in contributing to the victory. LaMelo Ball dropped 36 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists on 55.6% FG. The trio of Goron Hayward, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges combined for 52 points, 36 rebounds, and a box plus-minus of +47.

Defeating the #1 seeded team of the Eastern Conference should give the Hornets a lot of motivation going forward. Even Melo spoke about the importance of this win, admitting that the Hornets need to further build on from here. Following the contest, the 2021 Rookie of the Year said:

“We had a play drawn up and they were pretty much switching, so I just went for the ball and made a play. Definitely trying to use this win and take it to the next one. Hopefully, we’ve got a lot of energy, get another win, and then hopefully build from there.”

Steve Clifford’s boys will now face the Washington Wizards in their next matchup. Trying to gain some momentum, they will hope to record their first back-to-back wins of the campaign and jump up in the standings.