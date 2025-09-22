Hornets Thrust Massive Expectations Upon LaMelo Ball For 2025-26

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks around after being called for a foul during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Hornets, a team that has been struggling to find momentum and chase success for over a decade now, head into the 2025-26 season with a fresh wave of optimism. As has been the case since 2020, they are looking to LaMelo Ball to lead the way, with expectations higher than they’ve ever been.

Advertisement

There’s no doubt that Ball is the best player in Charlotte, and one of the most dynamic guards in the league. He’s an excellent playmaker and the Hornets’ main facilitator in offense, as evidenced by his 21.0 PPG and him never averaging below 6.1 assists a game.

That said, he’s not 19 anymore, and it’s been over five years since the Hornets selected him No. 3 in the Draft. They now expect him to be a leader in the locker room. After all, the franchise has shown faith in him despite his injury issues and inconsistency, signing him to a rookie max extension of that could be worth up to $260 million. Now it’s time for him to repay that trust.

Roderick Boone, a Hornets insider, wrote on The Charlotte Observer, “As the face of the franchise and the team’s highest paid player, there are certain responsibilities that come with that, and the Hornets want to see Ball take a leap in becoming more of a leader.”

Ball’s contract was a statement, a clear indication that he’s committed to the long term future of the team, as they look to make the big step and be taken seriously by others in the Eastern Conference.

Melo’s even spoken about taking on a leadership role. In 2023, he briefly said, “It’s more of a task. Doing more stuff. More of a leader. So that’s pretty much the main thing.”

According to Boone, head coach Charles Lee believes that Ball and new addition Collin Sexton could form a strong duo in the coming season. “Sexton, Lee says, elevates the whole environment and Sexton and Ball are really building a rapport and talking up a storm together a lot after practice.”

Lee has also spoken to Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson, assuring him that Ball has been working extremely hard in the gym and looks better than ever. On top of that, he has focused on improving the defensive side of his game.

“Lee also said he sees clear growth in Ball on the defensive side, especially on high-effort plays, but emphasizes there’s a need for continued improvement in foul discipline and defensive consistency,” Boone concluded on the matter.