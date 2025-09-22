mobile app bar

Hornets Thrust Massive Expectations Upon LaMelo Ball For 2025-26

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks around after being called for a foul during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center.

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks around after being called for a foul during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Hornets, a team that has been struggling to find momentum and chase success for over a decade now, head into the 2025-26 season with a fresh wave of optimism. As has been the case since 2020, they are looking to LaMelo Ball to lead the way, with expectations higher than they’ve ever been.

There’s no doubt that Ball is the best player in Charlotte, and one of the most dynamic guards in the league. He’s an excellent playmaker and the Hornets’ main facilitator in offense, as evidenced by his 21.0 PPG and him never averaging below 6.1 assists a game.

That said, he’s not 19 anymore, and it’s been over five years since the Hornets selected him No. 3 in the Draft. They now expect him to be a leader in the locker room. After all, the franchise has shown faith in him despite his injury issues and inconsistency, signing him to a rookie max extension of that could be worth up to $260 million. Now it’s time for him to repay that trust.

Roderick Boone, a Hornets insider, wrote on The Charlotte Observer, “As the face of the franchise and the team’s highest paid player, there are certain responsibilities that come with that, and the Hornets want to see Ball take a leap in becoming more of a leader.”

Ball’s contract was a statement, a clear indication that he’s committed to the long term future of the team, as they look to make the big step and be taken seriously by others in the Eastern Conference.

Melo’s even spoken about taking on a leadership role. In 2023, he briefly said, “It’s more of a task. Doing more stuff. More of a leader. So that’s pretty much the main thing.”

According to Boone, head coach Charles Lee believes that Ball and new addition Collin Sexton could form a strong duo in the coming season. “Sexton, Lee says, elevates the whole environment and Sexton and Ball are really building a rapport and talking up a storm together a lot after practice.” 

Lee has also spoken to Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson, assuring him that Ball has been working extremely hard in the gym and looks better than ever. On top of that, he has focused on improving the defensive side of his game.

“Lee also said he sees clear growth in Ball on the defensive side, especially on high-effort plays, but emphasizes there’s a need for continued improvement in foul discipline and defensive consistency,” Boone concluded on the matter.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these