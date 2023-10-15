Hours Before 121–112 Win, Karl-Anthony Towns ‘Excitedly’ Met Knicks President Leon Rose and Owner James Dolan Amidst Rumors of Them Monitoring His Situation

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves were recently in Madison Square Garden for a pre-season game against the New York Knicks. Led by both KAT and Anthony Edwards, the T-Wolves came out on top, securing a 112-121 victory. With 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists, Towns was one of the top performers on the night. But, one of the more interesting parts of the superstar forward’s visit to New York came prior to the start of the game. A few hours ahead of tip-off, KAT was warming up on the court, when Knicks President Leon Rose, accompanied by the franchise’s owner James Dolan called him over for a friendly chat. Towns excitedly rushed over shook some hands, and had what seemed to be a short but bubbly conversation. This came while in the midst of rumors suggesting that the Knicks are actively evaluating KAT’s situation in Minnesota.

Advertisement

Karl-Anthony Towns has a seemingly exciting conversation with Leon Rose and James Dolan in the midst of Knicks rumors

Prior to beating the Knicks 112-121, Karl-Anthony Towns took some time out of his warm-up to talk with some of the New York Knicks’ top brass. Excitedly going up to Leon Rose, James Dolan, and Knicks Senior Vice President, Gersson Rosas, KAT exchanged pleasantries with them. It was an interesting interaction, especially with all the rumors that have been circulating.

According to a few reports, the Knicks are keenly watching KAT’s situation in Minnesota. Admittedly, that little meeting prior to the game could have been a prelude to some big moves ahead. It sure will be interesting to see if Towns expresses any interest in perhaps taking his talents away from the North Star State.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBA_NewYork/status/1713336963724415014?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheKnicksRecap/status/1711077174080356510?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Knicks are possibly banking on the poor form the T-Wolves’ frontcourt showed last season. They are hoping that this year will be a repeat of the previous one, where Towns will have little to no chemistry with Rudy Gobert. And, if all goes well, the Knicks will be hoping to have him join their organization.

KAT may be warm to the idea of joining the Kicks especially since he has squashed his beef with Tom Thibodeau

Karl-Anthony Towns has previously worked with the New York Knicks head coach, Tom Thibodeau. The two butted heads on many an occasion during coach Thibodeau’s stint in Minnesota. This led to a downfall on both ends, as the T-Wolves lost an exceptional head coach, and KAT, found little to no success in the years that followed.

Fortunately, the two have put all that behind them and are now focused on the future. In fact, Thibodeau has high praise for Towns, much like Towns has nothing but praise for Leon Rose and the Knicks organization.

Advertisement

It certainly will be interesting to see how the rest of the season pans out. Will KAT remain loyal to the Minnesota Timbweloves, or will he choose to make a move to the Big Apple?