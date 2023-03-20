“How Do You Get Hotter”: Jeanie Buss Thirsting Over Michael Jordan Surfaces Amidst Veronika Rajek’s Thirst Traps For Tom Brady

Michael Jordan ran into quite the litany of NBA owners when he decided to visit Pasquale Jones, a pizza parlor in Manhattan. One of these owners was none other than Jeanie Buss, daughter of the man who bought the Lakers several decades ago. Along with her were the co-owners of the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

As they waited for their tables to get set up and ready, they bonded over their love for tequila with MJ leading the conversation. As multi-millionaires and billionaires do, the conversation quickly turned into a potential business plan. This night in 2016 was when the idea for the highly acclaimed, Cincoro tequila, was born.

Since then, Jeanie and Michael have been on great terms with one another, establishing a solid friendship. That friendship was put on display when she wished her business partner a happy birthday two years ago.

Jeanie Buss ‘thirsting’ over Michael Jordan resurfaces

Charles Barkley once said on national television to Oprah Winfrey that Michael Jordan wasn’t handsome. He believed anytime you gave someone millions of dollars, they became handsome. Well it seems as though Jeanie Buss doesn’t feel this way.

On MJ’s birthday in 2021 when he turned 58 years old, she took to Twitter to send him her best wishes. In the process, she rhetorically asked him how he ‘kept getting hotter’.

Happy Birthday to my co-founder of Cincoro Tequila, Michael Jordan!! How do you keep getting hotter?? 🔥 @Cincoro pic.twitter.com/TvADerXgJP — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) February 17, 2021

It should be noted that Michael Jordan is married to Cuban model, Yvette Prieto, and the two share two twin daughters with one another: Ysabel and Victoria. Jeanie Buss is also currently engaged to comedian, Jay Mohr, as they announced their engagement the past December.

Jeanie Buss tweet about Michael Jordan resurfaced following Tom Brady-Veronika Rajek ‘romance’

