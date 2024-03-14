“How Does It Feel to Be 36?” Steph Curry Has Hilarious ‘Old Man’ Response to Ayesha Curry’s Birthday Wish

You might not see the effects of age on Stephen Curry yet, but the 36-year-old is starting to feel old. At least that is what we can make out of the recent Instagram story posted by Ayesha Curry on her husband’s birthday. In response to Ayesha’s question about his 36th birthday, Steph had a hilarious ‘old man’ response.

Advertisement

Ayesha Curry posted a clip of Steph on her Insta stories on the occasion of his 36th birthday. She posted the video with the caption, “I just love him so much. My birthday kinggggggg. #36.”

In the clip, the 34-year-old can be heard asking while recording her husband sitting on the dining table, “It’s your birthday. How does it feel to be thirty-six?” Their son Canon can also be heard in the background, adorably singing and shouting for his dad on his birthday. Steph’s response to Ayesha’s question was hilarious as he acted like an old man and said in a shaky voice, “I’m just trying to eat my tomatoes.” Ayesha’s IG story was later posted on X by a fan account Filho do Stephen Curry which can be seen below:

Advertisement

Even though he turned 36 today, Curry is still at the top of his game. This season he is averaging 26.9 points with 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, while shooting 44.9% from the field. On 24 different occasions he has registered a 30+ point performances this season. Despite Steph’s valiant efforts, the Warriors are struggling at the moment, sitting at the 10th position in the West. After 65 games, they have a record of 34-31 and are trying to stay afloat for the play-in games.

Stephen Curry’s birthday special performances

On his birthday, Steph often gives a treat to his fans. His record on March 14th throughout his career has been very impressive. In the seven games he has played on his birthday, he is 5-2. On his birthday, Steph averages 29.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2 steals and 4.6 rebounds, while shooting 51.5% from the field and 52.1% from the three-point line.

This year there’s no game scheduled on his birthday and the next Warriors game is slated to be on 16th March against the Lakers. So, maybe fans can expect some late birthday surprise from the 4-time NBA champion.