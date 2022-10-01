“How in God’s Name Is That Fair”: NBA Fans React to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson’s 3-Pt Win at NBA Japan Games 2022

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the greatest shooters of the modern era, defeated Poole and Moody in 3-pt contest.

Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter in history. His shooting ability from anywhere on the court remains unparalleled. Though, it’s his shot-making from beyond the arc that has brought him such commercial success.

One half of the Splash Brothers, Curry won his first Finals MVP in the 2022 championship series. Steph’s dominance and skills were too much for the Boston Celtics to handle, who lost the title race 4-2.

The other half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson, is no less. Once a feared athlete and shooter, Thompson suffered a season-ending injury in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals.

After two years of rehab and two major injuries, Klay made a comeback late in 2021. Though not at the same level as before his injury, Thompson’s recovery has been promising.

This season will be highly important for the duo. Klay Thompson needs to return to his peak and perform at the same level as before. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry needs to lead the team to another championship.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combine to win the duo 3-point contest in Tokyo. Easily beat the Jordan Poole, Moses Moody pairing. pic.twitter.com/FMjgQekqhS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 1, 2022

Currently, the Splash Brothers, along with the GSW squad, are in Tokyo for the NBA Japan Games 2022. The two also indulged in a 2-on-2 three-point contest against Jordan Poole and Moses Moody.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson schooled the youngsters

It’s not easy going up against two of the most phenomenal shooters to ever play. But kudos to Jordan Poole and Moses Moody for putting up a respectable fight.

However, to no one’s surprise, Poole and Moody lost to the Splash Brothers. Curry and Klay put up a spectacular performance for fans in Tokyo.

Fans on Twitter found the pairing of Klay and Steph too unfair. The fans believe that they should have been separated instead.

How in god’s name is that fair. Separate the two — Nidhish Shanker (@nidhish_shanker) October 1, 2022

How do you pair Klay & Steph together for a charity event, should have split them up to make event more exciting — FPL Anfield (@romero_ndlovu) October 1, 2022

They don’t call them “splash brothers” for no reason https://t.co/1a8VlbcXdo — vicö (@vicodev_) October 1, 2022

That was an unfair pairing. Should’ve been Steph/JP and Klay/Moses. Pairing up the Splash Brothers in a 3pt shooting contest leaves the other team with no chance of winning. 😂 https://t.co/PDkLkf8rJS — Cee 🍁 (@missceejae) October 1, 2022

Do you also feel that this pairing was unfair?

