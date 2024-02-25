How Long is Joel Embiid Going to be Out and Other FAQs About Sixers Star’s Injury

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been sidelined since January 30. The seven-foot center sustained an injury to the knee in his last game against the Golden State Warriors, leading him to miss out on the All-Star Game as well. Here are some frequently asked questions, answered.

How Long is Joel Embiid Going to be Out?

After sustaining a tear in the lateral meniscus of his left knee, Joel Embiid was listed out of the Philadelphia 76ers lineup indefinitely. After much speculation and a few reports by independent doctors, Joel Embiid is said to be sidelined for 3 to 6 months.

However, his absence on the court may entirely depend on how quickly his body heals. While there may be a chance that fans might get to see Embiid this season, based on his previous injuries, one should not hold their breath.

How did Joel Embiid get injured?

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid complained about knee pain before the Warriors game. He was ridiculed for sitting out as the 76ers faced off Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets a few days before as well. Still dealing with the pain in his knee, Embiid decided to suit up for the Warriors matchup.

During the game, Jonathan Kuminga and Embiid both dove to the floor for a loose ball. While battling for possession, Kuminga lost his footing and landed right on Embiid’s injured knee. He was rushed to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Is the 76ers star out of the MVP race?

With the new 65-game rule in motion, there is a strong chance that Joel Embiid is out of the MVP race. Embiid, who had been averaging staggering numbers once again, may have been robbed of his potential second consecutive MVP honors.

Joel Embiid only played 34 games this season before getting injured. As per the new 65-game rule, Embiid would have to play a minimum of 65 games for him to be eligible for any NBA award.

Will he return for the Playoffs?

As mentioned above, there are chances that fans might get to see Joel Embiid a little sooner than expected. However, it all depends on the amount of time his body takes to recover from the lateral meniscus tear procedure.

How many points was Embiid averaging before his injury?

As for the 2023-24 NBA season, Joel Embiid was averaging 35.3 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 5.7 APG, all on 64.5 true shooting percentage. This was Embiid’s highest point and assist production year out of his eight-year NBA career.